Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

692 Lions Gate Lane Available 09/18/20 3 Level Townhome- Odenton, MD - Lovely 3 level townhome with tons of space. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths on upper level. Complete finished basement, including family room with fireplace, a full bath and an extra room that could be a guest bedroom/den/office, etc. Fully equipped eat-in kitchen includes a self cleaning range, refrigerator, garbage disposal, dishwasher. The slider from the living room opens to a deck that overlooks community common area This home is centrally located for an easy commute to Ft. Meade, BWI, Baltimore, DC and Annapolis about a mile from the highway.



*One Year Lease required

*$30 application fee per each occupant over 18 years old.

*Background and Credit Check Required

*$100 maintenance deductible

*Available: September 18th, 2020



(RLNE1998028)