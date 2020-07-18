All apartments in Odenton
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

692 Lions Gate Lane

692 Lions Gate Lane · (443) 548-0191 ext. 135
Location

692 Lions Gate Lane, Odenton, MD 21113
Odenton

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 692 Lions Gate Lane · Avail. Sep 18

$1,850

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1920 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
692 Lions Gate Lane Available 09/18/20 3 Level Townhome- Odenton, MD - Lovely 3 level townhome with tons of space. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths on upper level. Complete finished basement, including family room with fireplace, a full bath and an extra room that could be a guest bedroom/den/office, etc. Fully equipped eat-in kitchen includes a self cleaning range, refrigerator, garbage disposal, dishwasher. The slider from the living room opens to a deck that overlooks community common area This home is centrally located for an easy commute to Ft. Meade, BWI, Baltimore, DC and Annapolis about a mile from the highway.

*One Year Lease required
*$30 application fee per each occupant over 18 years old.
*Background and Credit Check Required
*$100 maintenance deductible
*Available: September 18th, 2020

(RLNE1998028)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 692 Lions Gate Lane have any available units?
692 Lions Gate Lane has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 692 Lions Gate Lane have?
Some of 692 Lions Gate Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 692 Lions Gate Lane currently offering any rent specials?
692 Lions Gate Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 692 Lions Gate Lane pet-friendly?
No, 692 Lions Gate Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 692 Lions Gate Lane offer parking?
No, 692 Lions Gate Lane does not offer parking.
Does 692 Lions Gate Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 692 Lions Gate Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 692 Lions Gate Lane have a pool?
No, 692 Lions Gate Lane does not have a pool.
Does 692 Lions Gate Lane have accessible units?
No, 692 Lions Gate Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 692 Lions Gate Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 692 Lions Gate Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 692 Lions Gate Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 692 Lions Gate Lane has units with air conditioning.
