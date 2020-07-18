Amenities
692 Lions Gate Lane Available 09/18/20 3 Level Townhome- Odenton, MD - Lovely 3 level townhome with tons of space. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths on upper level. Complete finished basement, including family room with fireplace, a full bath and an extra room that could be a guest bedroom/den/office, etc. Fully equipped eat-in kitchen includes a self cleaning range, refrigerator, garbage disposal, dishwasher. The slider from the living room opens to a deck that overlooks community common area This home is centrally located for an easy commute to Ft. Meade, BWI, Baltimore, DC and Annapolis about a mile from the highway.
*One Year Lease required
*$30 application fee per each occupant over 18 years old.
*Background and Credit Check Required
*$100 maintenance deductible
*Available: September 18th, 2020
(RLNE1998028)