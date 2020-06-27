All apartments in Odenton
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:11 PM

607 Lions Gate Lane - Lions Gate 607

607 Lions Gate Lane · No Longer Available
Location

607 Lions Gate Lane, Odenton, MD 21113
Odenton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cute and Convenient 3 Bedroom Town Home- Odenton, MD - Lovely 3 level townhome with tons of space. 3 bedrooms and 2.5. Complete finished basement, including a lower level family room with fireplace and a full bath. Newly installed carpeting and freshly painted throughout! Fully equipped eat-in kitchen includes a self cleaning range, refrigerator, garbage disposal, dishwasher. The slider from the living room opens to a deck that overlooks community common area. This home is centrally located for an easy commute to Ft. Meade, BWI, Baltimore, DC and Annapolis about a mile from major roadways.

*One Year Lease required
*$30 application fee per each occupant over 18 years old.
*Background and Credit Check Required
*$100 maintenance deductible

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2397234)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 607 Lions Gate Lane - Lions Gate 607 have any available units?
607 Lions Gate Lane - Lions Gate 607 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 607 Lions Gate Lane - Lions Gate 607 have?
Some of 607 Lions Gate Lane - Lions Gate 607's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 607 Lions Gate Lane - Lions Gate 607 currently offering any rent specials?
607 Lions Gate Lane - Lions Gate 607 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 607 Lions Gate Lane - Lions Gate 607 pet-friendly?
No, 607 Lions Gate Lane - Lions Gate 607 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 607 Lions Gate Lane - Lions Gate 607 offer parking?
No, 607 Lions Gate Lane - Lions Gate 607 does not offer parking.
Does 607 Lions Gate Lane - Lions Gate 607 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 607 Lions Gate Lane - Lions Gate 607 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 607 Lions Gate Lane - Lions Gate 607 have a pool?
No, 607 Lions Gate Lane - Lions Gate 607 does not have a pool.
Does 607 Lions Gate Lane - Lions Gate 607 have accessible units?
No, 607 Lions Gate Lane - Lions Gate 607 does not have accessible units.
Does 607 Lions Gate Lane - Lions Gate 607 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 607 Lions Gate Lane - Lions Gate 607 has units with dishwashers.
Does 607 Lions Gate Lane - Lions Gate 607 have units with air conditioning?
No, 607 Lions Gate Lane - Lions Gate 607 does not have units with air conditioning.
