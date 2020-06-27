607 Lions Gate Lane - Lions Gate 607

Amenities
Cute and Convenient 3 Bedroom Town Home- Odenton, MD - Lovely 3 level townhome with tons of space. 3 bedrooms and 2.5. Complete finished basement, including a lower level family room with fireplace and a full bath. Newly installed carpeting and freshly painted throughout! Fully equipped eat-in kitchen includes a self cleaning range, refrigerator, garbage disposal, dishwasher. The slider from the living room opens to a deck that overlooks community common area. This home is centrally located for an easy commute to Ft. Meade, BWI, Baltimore, DC and Annapolis about a mile from major roadways.
*One Year Lease required
*$30 application fee per each occupant over 18 years old.
*Background and Credit Check Required
*$100 maintenance deductible
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2397234)