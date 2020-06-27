607 Lions Gate Lane - Lions Gate 607

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Cute and Convenient 3 Bedroom Town Home- Odenton, MD - Lovely 3 level townhome with tons of space. 3 bedrooms and 2.5. Complete finished basement, including a lower level family room with fireplace and a full bath. Newly installed carpeting and freshly painted throughout! Fully equipped eat-in kitchen includes a self cleaning range, refrigerator, garbage disposal, dishwasher. The slider from the living room opens to a deck that overlooks community common area. This home is centrally located for an easy commute to Ft. Meade, BWI, Baltimore, DC and Annapolis about a mile from major roadways.



*One Year Lease required

*$30 application fee per each occupant over 18 years old.

*Background and Credit Check Required

*$100 maintenance deductible



No Pets Allowed



