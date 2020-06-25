All apartments in Odenton
Last updated May 26 2020 at 4:49 PM

511 Kingdom Ct

511 Kingdom Court · No Longer Available
Location

511 Kingdom Court, Odenton, MD 21113
Odenton

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated 2 Bed/2.5 BA townhouse in Odenton! First floor features gorgeous laminate hardwood flooring throughout a spacious living room/dining room combo and nice bath. Newer kitchen with granite countertops, custom tiled backsplash, plenty of cabinet storage space and all stainless steel appliances! Upstairs has 2 spacious bedroom with ample closet space and one updated bathroom! A fully finished basement with lots of closet space, full bath with tiled floors and walk in shower, and a finished space for additional comforting space. Separate unfinished laundry/storage room with washer/dryer included for added convenience.

Close to Ft. Meade, BWI, Baltimore, Washington DC and Annapolis areas!

Dogs under 30lbs (limit 2) considered on a case by case basis with owner and HOA approval and additional pet deposit.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Abby at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment (443) 904-5247 or email AScott@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-anne-arundel-county/

(RLNE5805689)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 Kingdom Ct have any available units?
511 Kingdom Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 511 Kingdom Ct have?
Some of 511 Kingdom Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 511 Kingdom Ct currently offering any rent specials?
511 Kingdom Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 Kingdom Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 511 Kingdom Ct is pet friendly.
Does 511 Kingdom Ct offer parking?
No, 511 Kingdom Ct does not offer parking.
Does 511 Kingdom Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 511 Kingdom Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 Kingdom Ct have a pool?
No, 511 Kingdom Ct does not have a pool.
Does 511 Kingdom Ct have accessible units?
No, 511 Kingdom Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 511 Kingdom Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 511 Kingdom Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 511 Kingdom Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 511 Kingdom Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
