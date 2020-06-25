511 Kingdom Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated 2 Bed/2.5 BA townhouse in Odenton! First floor features gorgeous laminate hardwood flooring throughout a spacious living room/dining room combo and nice bath. Newer kitchen with granite countertops, custom tiled backsplash, plenty of cabinet storage space and all stainless steel appliances! Upstairs has 2 spacious bedroom with ample closet space and one updated bathroom! A fully finished basement with lots of closet space, full bath with tiled floors and walk in shower, and a finished space for additional comforting space. Separate unfinished laundry/storage room with washer/dryer included for added convenience.



Close to Ft. Meade, BWI, Baltimore, Washington DC and Annapolis areas!



Dogs under 30lbs (limit 2) considered on a case by case basis with owner and HOA approval and additional pet deposit.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Abby at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment (443) 904-5247 or email AScott@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-anne-arundel-county/



(RLNE5805689)