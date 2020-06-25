511 Kingdom Ct

Amenities
Updated 2 Bed/2.5 BA townhouse in Odenton! First floor features gorgeous laminate hardwood flooring throughout a spacious living room/dining room combo and nice bath. Newer kitchen with granite countertops, custom tiled backsplash, plenty of cabinet storage space and all stainless steel appliances! Upstairs has 2 spacious bedroom with ample closet space and one updated bathroom! A fully finished basement with lots of closet space, full bath with tiled floors and walk in shower, and a finished space for additional comforting space. Separate unfinished laundry/storage room with washer/dryer included for added convenience.
Close to Ft. Meade, BWI, Baltimore, Washington DC and Annapolis areas!
Dogs under 30lbs (limit 2) considered on a case by case basis with owner and HOA approval and additional pet deposit.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.
Call or text Abby at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment (443) 904-5247 or email AScott@baymgmtgroup.com
https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-anne-arundel-county/
(RLNE5805689)