Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

Great top floor unit in secure building with convenient parking. Open and flowing, kitchen overlooks the living area with vaulting ceilings and recessed lights. Master bedroom with large walkin closet, upgraded bath with rain shower & soaking tub. Second bedroom with walkin closet and access to bath is located on the opposite side of the unit- perfect for maintaining privacy. FULL laundry room with storage. Private balcony & access to community pool. Super convenient location.