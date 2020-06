Amenities

patio / balcony parking pool playground tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool tennis court

Piney Orchard ground level condo in secured building and gated community. 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, in unit laundry and neutral decor. Unit can be accessed through main building entrance or directly from patio. Enjoy the community amenities with pools, tennis, tot lots community center and be close to shopping and restaurants! No pets.