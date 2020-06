Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

TENANTS STILL LIVE IN HOME!!! 2 DOGS ON PREMISES! ALL PROSPECTIVE TENANTS MUST BE PRE-SCREENED and MUST HAVE EXCELLENT CREDIT. Due to Covid-19 showing restrictions & CDC guidelines as well as MAR guidelines, there is strict showing protocol. Only 2 tenants (decision makers) allowed to view home. No children can come inside home with the prospective tenants, please. Both Adults & Realtor must wear Facemasks to go inside. Must stay 6' apart to other occupants. Email luella.bressler@lnf.com to be pre-screened. Showings by confirmed appointment only. Encouraged to have your OWN REALTOR REPRESENTATIVE to be with you to show the property. Move-in Date 8/1/20 OR could be a little sooner for end of July. Wonderful clean Franklin model 3 bedroom; 3.5 bath; 1 car garage Winchester luxury home with open floor plan; high ceilings; gourmet open kitchen is a delight complete with wall oven! 3 level Bump out! Lots of space and different levels to spread out! Tons of storage. Neutral colors. Super master bath off huge master bedroom includes soaking tub and separate shower. Potential 4th bedroom; all appliances; deck backs to woods. Fenced in backyard! NEARBY WALKING/BIKE TRAIL! DOGS case by case at $25 per month per DOG-- PLUS $500 Pet Deposit per dog on top of security deposit. NO CATS.