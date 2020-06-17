All apartments in Odenton
Last updated April 30 2019 at 10:11 PM

2422 KILLARNEY TER

2422 Killarney Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

2422 Killarney Terrace, Odenton, MD 21113
Odenton

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2422 KILLARNEY TER have any available units?
2422 KILLARNEY TER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
Is 2422 KILLARNEY TER currently offering any rent specials?
2422 KILLARNEY TER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2422 KILLARNEY TER pet-friendly?
No, 2422 KILLARNEY TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 2422 KILLARNEY TER offer parking?
Yes, 2422 KILLARNEY TER offers parking.
Does 2422 KILLARNEY TER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2422 KILLARNEY TER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2422 KILLARNEY TER have a pool?
No, 2422 KILLARNEY TER does not have a pool.
Does 2422 KILLARNEY TER have accessible units?
No, 2422 KILLARNEY TER does not have accessible units.
Does 2422 KILLARNEY TER have units with dishwashers?
No, 2422 KILLARNEY TER does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2422 KILLARNEY TER have units with air conditioning?
No, 2422 KILLARNEY TER does not have units with air conditioning.
