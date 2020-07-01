All apartments in Odenton
Last updated January 5 2020 at 2:04 PM

2407 BANEBERRY LANE

2407 Banberry Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2407 Banberry Lane, Odenton, MD 21054
Odenton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
**Price Reduced** Great opportunity to rent this spacious townhome in sought after Summerfield Village /Four Seasons. Open floor plan with a gourmet kitchen and great size deck for entertaining. Master bedroom has double closets and sitting balcony. Master bedroom with soaking tub. Fully finished lower level and fenced in rear yard with 6ft privacy fence. Prime location that is central to Annapolis, DC, Baltimore and more. Walk to shopping/entertainment. Available for move in 2/1/2020, schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2407 BANEBERRY LANE have any available units?
2407 BANEBERRY LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 2407 BANEBERRY LANE have?
Some of 2407 BANEBERRY LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2407 BANEBERRY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2407 BANEBERRY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2407 BANEBERRY LANE pet-friendly?
No, 2407 BANEBERRY LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 2407 BANEBERRY LANE offer parking?
Yes, 2407 BANEBERRY LANE offers parking.
Does 2407 BANEBERRY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2407 BANEBERRY LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2407 BANEBERRY LANE have a pool?
No, 2407 BANEBERRY LANE does not have a pool.
Does 2407 BANEBERRY LANE have accessible units?
No, 2407 BANEBERRY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2407 BANEBERRY LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2407 BANEBERRY LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2407 BANEBERRY LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2407 BANEBERRY LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

