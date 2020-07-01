2407 BANEBERRY LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

**Price Reduced** Great opportunity to rent this spacious townhome in sought after Summerfield Village /Four Seasons. Open floor plan with a gourmet kitchen and great size deck for entertaining. Master bedroom has double closets and sitting balcony. Master bedroom with soaking tub. Fully finished lower level and fenced in rear yard with 6ft privacy fence. Prime location that is central to Annapolis, DC, Baltimore and more. Walk to shopping/entertainment. Available for move in 2/1/2020, schedule your showing today!