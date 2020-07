Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym playground pool bbq/grill

FREE RENT FOR THE MONTH OF DECEMBER, ask about the details. Location location location!. Enjoy the deck & fenced yard, perfect for that last BBQ! The hardwood floors are gleaming on the main level & the kitchen is updated with quartz countertops. There is a spacious master suite w/ private bath & walk in closet w/ built-in organizers. The basement is a walkout level. Enjoy Piney Orchard pools, playgrounds, gym & more!