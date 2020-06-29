All apartments in Odenton
Last updated September 21 2019 at 3:14 AM

2243 COMMISSARY CIRCLE

2243 Commissary Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2243 Commissary Circle, Odenton, MD 21113

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful maintained townhome in the community of Seven Oaks. Updated kitchen and bath rooms

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2243 COMMISSARY CIRCLE have any available units?
2243 COMMISSARY CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
Is 2243 COMMISSARY CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
2243 COMMISSARY CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2243 COMMISSARY CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 2243 COMMISSARY CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 2243 COMMISSARY CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 2243 COMMISSARY CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 2243 COMMISSARY CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2243 COMMISSARY CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2243 COMMISSARY CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 2243 COMMISSARY CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 2243 COMMISSARY CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 2243 COMMISSARY CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 2243 COMMISSARY CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2243 COMMISSARY CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2243 COMMISSARY CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2243 COMMISSARY CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
