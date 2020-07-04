2125 Brigadier Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool internet access tennis court

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/43d74eb05b ---- Lovely unit! LR/DR combo with Fireplace! Several rooms freshly painted! This is actually a THREE BEDROOM but including a private room on lower level could be 4th bedroom that has adjacent FULL bath! Washer & dryer included in unit! Fenced back yard! Community has pool and tennis courts. Close to Ft. Meade and Arundel Mall! Assigned Parking Back Yard Blinds Carpet Ceiling Fan Central Air City Water Club House Clubhouse Community Pool Contemporary Style Dining In Living/Great Room Disposal Dryer Electric Dryer Electric Heating Fence Finished Basement Gym / Excercise Room Hardwood Flooring Heat Heating Internet Ready Living/Dining Room Combo Master Bedroom One Fireplace Open Design Oven Party Room Pool Possible With Approval Public Sewer Range Stall Shower Stove Tennis Tennis Courts Vinyl Walk In Closet(S) Washer Washing Machine Wood Fireplace