---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/43d74eb05b ---- Lovely unit! LR/DR combo with Fireplace! Several rooms freshly painted! This is actually a THREE BEDROOM but including a private room on lower level could be 4th bedroom that has adjacent FULL bath! Washer & dryer included in unit! Fenced back yard! Community has pool and tennis courts. Close to Ft. Meade and Arundel Mall! Assigned Parking Back Yard Blinds Carpet Ceiling Fan Central Air City Water Club House Clubhouse Community Pool Contemporary Style Dining In Living/Great Room Disposal Dryer Electric Dryer Electric Heating Fence Finished Basement Gym / Excercise Room Hardwood Flooring Heat Heating Internet Ready Living/Dining Room Combo Master Bedroom One Fireplace Open Design Oven Party Room Pool Possible With Approval Public Sewer Range Stall Shower Stove Tennis Tennis Courts Vinyl Walk In Closet(S) Washer Washing Machine Wood Fireplace
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2125 Brigadier Blvd have any available units?
2125 Brigadier Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 2125 Brigadier Blvd have?
Some of 2125 Brigadier Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2125 Brigadier Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2125 Brigadier Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.