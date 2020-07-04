All apartments in Odenton
Last updated May 30 2019 at 1:38 PM

2125 Brigadier Blvd

2125 Brigadier Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2125 Brigadier Boulevard, Odenton, MD 21113

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
internet access
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/43d74eb05b ---- Lovely unit! LR/DR combo with Fireplace! Several rooms freshly painted! This is actually a THREE BEDROOM but including a private room on lower level could be 4th bedroom that has adjacent FULL bath! Washer & dryer included in unit! Fenced back yard! Community has pool and tennis courts. Close to Ft. Meade and Arundel Mall! Assigned Parking Back Yard Blinds Carpet Ceiling Fan Central Air City Water Club House Clubhouse Community Pool Contemporary Style Dining In Living/Great Room Disposal Dryer Electric Dryer Electric Heating Fence Finished Basement Gym / Excercise Room Hardwood Flooring Heat Heating Internet Ready Living/Dining Room Combo Master Bedroom One Fireplace Open Design Oven Party Room Pool Possible With Approval Public Sewer Range Stall Shower Stove Tennis Tennis Courts Vinyl Walk In Closet(S) Washer Washing Machine Wood Fireplace

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2125 Brigadier Blvd have any available units?
2125 Brigadier Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 2125 Brigadier Blvd have?
Some of 2125 Brigadier Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2125 Brigadier Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2125 Brigadier Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2125 Brigadier Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 2125 Brigadier Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 2125 Brigadier Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 2125 Brigadier Blvd offers parking.
Does 2125 Brigadier Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2125 Brigadier Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2125 Brigadier Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 2125 Brigadier Blvd has a pool.
Does 2125 Brigadier Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2125 Brigadier Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2125 Brigadier Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2125 Brigadier Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2125 Brigadier Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2125 Brigadier Blvd has units with air conditioning.

