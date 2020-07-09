Beautiful hardwood floors. Brand new carpet. Brand New Dishwasher. Brand New Washer/Dryer. Beautiful meticulously maintained townhome in the community of Seven Oaks. This home is gorgeous throughout. Garage. Wooded view from the back deck. Lawn care provided by owner. Community amenities boast three pools and fitness centers. Must See.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of 210 PINECOVE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
