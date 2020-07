Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill

NO SHOWINGS IN PERSON UNTIL JULY 3! Must See Pond View From the ENTIRE home! SS appliances!!! Brazilian Cherry Hard wood floors in this end unit. Newly Freshly painted!!! Minutes away from Fort Meade and shopping. Master Suite with walk-in closet. Shed, and can have a Grill.2 assigned Parking Spaces with extra parking throughout! Community pool and gym! Washer and dryer included. PLEASE APPLY AT LONGANDFOSTER.COM