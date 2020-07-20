All apartments in Odenton
Find more places like 1957 CAMELIA COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Odenton, MD
/
1957 CAMELIA COURT
Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:47 AM

1957 CAMELIA COURT

1957 Camelia Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Odenton
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1957 Camelia Court, Odenton, MD 21113

Amenities

dishwasher
ice maker
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Also on the market to sell. Nice 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse ready to move into. New carpet, new paint, new range and hood, etc. Small shed it front with mower provided. Call Listing Agent for more info.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1957 CAMELIA COURT have any available units?
1957 CAMELIA COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 1957 CAMELIA COURT have?
Some of 1957 CAMELIA COURT's amenities include dishwasher, ice maker, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1957 CAMELIA COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1957 CAMELIA COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1957 CAMELIA COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1957 CAMELIA COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 1957 CAMELIA COURT offer parking?
No, 1957 CAMELIA COURT does not offer parking.
Does 1957 CAMELIA COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1957 CAMELIA COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1957 CAMELIA COURT have a pool?
No, 1957 CAMELIA COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1957 CAMELIA COURT have accessible units?
No, 1957 CAMELIA COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1957 CAMELIA COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1957 CAMELIA COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1957 CAMELIA COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1957 CAMELIA COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seven Oaks
2100 Sentry Ct
Odenton, MD 21113
TGM Odenton
2027 Odens Station Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
Shelter Cove
537 Tranquil Ct
Odenton, MD 21113
Echelon at Odenton
315 Nevada Ave
Odenton, MD 21113
The Point at Seven Oaks
300 Gatehouse Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
Monarch
2614 Smooth Alder St
Odenton, MD 21054
The Elms at Odenton
615 Carlton Otto Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
Flats 170 at Academy Yard
8313 Telegraph Rd
Odenton, MD 21113

Similar Pages

Odenton 1 BedroomsOdenton 2 Bedrooms
Odenton Apartments with BalconiesOdenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Odenton Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDEssex, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MD
Dundalk, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDSuitland, MDParkville, MDWoodlawn, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College