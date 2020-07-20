Also on the market to sell. Nice 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse ready to move into. New carpet, new paint, new range and hood, etc. Small shed it front with mower provided. Call Listing Agent for more info.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1957 CAMELIA COURT have any available units?
1957 CAMELIA COURT doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 1957 CAMELIA COURT have?
Some of 1957 CAMELIA COURT's amenities include dishwasher, ice maker, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1957 CAMELIA COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1957 CAMELIA COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.