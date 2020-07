Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Move in ready! Three level townhouse with master suite on upper level with walk in closet and full master bathroom. Second level has another large bedroom plus a third standard size. Laundry on second level. Eat in kitchen plus dining room. Pantry in kitchen. Nice size entrance foyer w/coat closet. This house is ready for new tenant! Dogs on a case by case basis