Beautiful townhouse in Seven Oaks! Featuring 3 bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms, this stunning townhouse boasts hardwood floors on main level, granite counters with white cabinets and tile backsplash, new HVAC unit, new W/D, and a spacious master suite that takes up entire 3rd floor! A lovely home in a great community. Seven Oaks offers community pools, playgrounds, clubhouse, etc!