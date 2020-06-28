1868 SCAFFOLD WAY

Amenities
Clean and inviting single family home! MUST have Excellent credit! Great deal! Move-in condition Single Family home features: 3 bedroom 2.5 bath colonial home with 1 car garage. Loaded with upgrades such as huge master bath with double sinks and separate shower. Gleaming hardwood floors! Crown molding! All bedrooms are spacious w/ large closet space. Plenty of storage w/ garage loft &tenant has access to most of unfinished basement. Home located at end of street so privacy on side. Walking distance to tot lot! Community swimming pool! Nearby shopping, MARC train; major roads! Minutes from Ft. Meade!! Pets case by case at $25 per pet per month additional rent PLUS $500 PER PET REFUNDABLE pet deposit on top of $2325 security deposit. Immediate Occupancy!