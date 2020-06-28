1868 SCAFFOLD WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage hot tub

Clean and inviting single family home! MUST have Excellent credit! Great deal! Move-in condition Single Family home features: 3 bedroom 2.5 bath colonial home with 1 car garage. Loaded with upgrades such as huge master bath with double sinks and separate shower. Gleaming hardwood floors! Crown molding! All bedrooms are spacious w/ large closet space. Plenty of storage w/ garage loft &tenant has access to most of unfinished basement. Home located at end of street so privacy on side. Walking distance to tot lot! Community swimming pool! Nearby shopping, MARC train; major roads! Minutes from Ft. Meade!! Pets case by case at $25 per pet per month additional rent PLUS $500 PER PET REFUNDABLE pet deposit on top of $2325 security deposit. Immediate Occupancy!