1546 FALLING BROOK COURT
Last updated February 21 2020 at 3:17 AM

1546 FALLING BROOK COURT

1546 Falling Brook Court · No Longer Available
Location

1546 Falling Brook Court, Odenton, MD 21113

Amenities

hardwood floors
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Convenient, relaxing, and a great value - Gorgeous townhome tucked away in the highly sought after Seven Oaks community. This beautiful home features a spacious open floor plan and tasteful updates throughout all three levels. Enter on the main floor onto hardwood floors and space to entertain. The large modern kitchen connects to a breakfast area and a cute sunroom with a cozy fireplace. Upstairs you'll find a luxurious master suite with spacious master bathroom. Conveniently located just moments away from shopping, schools, major commuter routes, and Fort Meade! Live support 24/7 through First American Property Management!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1546 FALLING BROOK COURT have any available units?
1546 FALLING BROOK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
Is 1546 FALLING BROOK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1546 FALLING BROOK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1546 FALLING BROOK COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1546 FALLING BROOK COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 1546 FALLING BROOK COURT offer parking?
No, 1546 FALLING BROOK COURT does not offer parking.
Does 1546 FALLING BROOK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1546 FALLING BROOK COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1546 FALLING BROOK COURT have a pool?
No, 1546 FALLING BROOK COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1546 FALLING BROOK COURT have accessible units?
No, 1546 FALLING BROOK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1546 FALLING BROOK COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 1546 FALLING BROOK COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1546 FALLING BROOK COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1546 FALLING BROOK COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

