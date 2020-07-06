1546 FALLING BROOK COURT

Amenities

hardwood floors fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities

Convenient, relaxing, and a great value - Gorgeous townhome tucked away in the highly sought after Seven Oaks community. This beautiful home features a spacious open floor plan and tasteful updates throughout all three levels. Enter on the main floor onto hardwood floors and space to entertain. The large modern kitchen connects to a breakfast area and a cute sunroom with a cozy fireplace. Upstairs you'll find a luxurious master suite with spacious master bathroom. Conveniently located just moments away from shopping, schools, major commuter routes, and Fort Meade! Live support 24/7 through First American Property Management!