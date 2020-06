Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher carport

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

Incredible opportunity to rent a TRUE 4 bedroom home in Odenton! Fully updated kitchen w/granite counters, stainless appliances, hardwood floors thru-out the main level, lots of windows for natural light, AMAZING screened in porch, FULLY fenced backyard, carport & so much more! The bedrooms are all spacious, the bathrooms are updated & the master bedroom has a private 1/2 bath. Close to Ft. Meade, DOD, NSA & more.