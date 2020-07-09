All apartments in Odenton
Last updated May 26 2020 at 6:42 PM

121 Langdon Farm Cir

121 Langdon Farms Circle · No Longer Available
Location

121 Langdon Farms Circle, Odenton, MD 21113

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Meticulously maintained and renovated 3bed 2.5bath brick end unit townhouse in Seven Oaks! Gleaming hardwoods throughout main level, gourmet kitchen with island, granite, stainless, custom backsplash and large eat-in area with French doors to the deck. Large formal living and dining rooms. Master suite with vaulted ceilings, 3 closets and private bath and generously sized secondary bedrooms. The lower level features a fabulous family room with a fireplace as well as a laundry/storage room. Minutes from Fort Meade/NSA, BWI, schools, shopping, dining and all major hwys, this property is a MUST SEE!
DO NOT CONTACT LISTING AGENT!!! FOR ANY QUESTIONS PLEASE CONTACT Simona C at simona.wpg@gmail.com or 703 -349-5533. To schedule showing: Online application at: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/washingtonpropertygroup/tenantApplication.action

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 Langdon Farm Cir have any available units?
121 Langdon Farm Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 121 Langdon Farm Cir have?
Some of 121 Langdon Farm Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 Langdon Farm Cir currently offering any rent specials?
121 Langdon Farm Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Langdon Farm Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 121 Langdon Farm Cir is pet friendly.
Does 121 Langdon Farm Cir offer parking?
No, 121 Langdon Farm Cir does not offer parking.
Does 121 Langdon Farm Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 Langdon Farm Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Langdon Farm Cir have a pool?
No, 121 Langdon Farm Cir does not have a pool.
Does 121 Langdon Farm Cir have accessible units?
No, 121 Langdon Farm Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 121 Langdon Farm Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 Langdon Farm Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 121 Langdon Farm Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 121 Langdon Farm Cir does not have units with air conditioning.

