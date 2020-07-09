121 Langdon Farm Cir

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Meticulously maintained and renovated 3bed 2.5bath brick end unit townhouse in Seven Oaks! Gleaming hardwoods throughout main level, gourmet kitchen with island, granite, stainless, custom backsplash and large eat-in area with French doors to the deck. Large formal living and dining rooms. Master suite with vaulted ceilings, 3 closets and private bath and generously sized secondary bedrooms. The lower level features a fabulous family room with a fireplace as well as a laundry/storage room. Minutes from Fort Meade/NSA, BWI, schools, shopping, dining and all major hwys, this property is a MUST SEE!

DO NOT CONTACT LISTING AGENT!!! FOR ANY QUESTIONS PLEASE CONTACT Simona C at simona.wpg@gmail.com or 703 -349-5533. To schedule showing: Online application at: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/washingtonpropertygroup/tenantApplication.action