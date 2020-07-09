All apartments in Odenton
Last updated May 16 2020 at 7:15 PM

1022 MEANDERING WAY

1022 Meandering Way · No Longer Available
Location

1022 Meandering Way, Odenton, MD 21113
Odenton

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Enjoy all the amenities that Piney Orchard has to offer in this garage townhome with FENCED YARD! Located on a premium lot that backs to trees and open area. The main level offers a large family room, den area with sliding doors to the fenced yard, plus a half bath and laundry room. Upstairs you will find a large living room / dining room combination with bay window, gourmet kitchen with center island that opens to a breakfast room, and a sun room addition with sliding doors to your private deck with view of trees. The top level offers a super-sized master suite with vaulted ceilings and sitting area, large walk-in closet and luxury bath plus two additional bedrooms with vaulted ceilings and a second full bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1022 MEANDERING WAY have any available units?
1022 MEANDERING WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 1022 MEANDERING WAY have?
Some of 1022 MEANDERING WAY's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1022 MEANDERING WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1022 MEANDERING WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1022 MEANDERING WAY pet-friendly?
No, 1022 MEANDERING WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 1022 MEANDERING WAY offer parking?
Yes, 1022 MEANDERING WAY offers parking.
Does 1022 MEANDERING WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1022 MEANDERING WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1022 MEANDERING WAY have a pool?
No, 1022 MEANDERING WAY does not have a pool.
Does 1022 MEANDERING WAY have accessible units?
No, 1022 MEANDERING WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1022 MEANDERING WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 1022 MEANDERING WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1022 MEANDERING WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 1022 MEANDERING WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

