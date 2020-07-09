1022 MEANDERING WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Enjoy all the amenities that Piney Orchard has to offer in this garage townhome with FENCED YARD! Located on a premium lot that backs to trees and open area. The main level offers a large family room, den area with sliding doors to the fenced yard, plus a half bath and laundry room. Upstairs you will find a large living room / dining room combination with bay window, gourmet kitchen with center island that opens to a breakfast room, and a sun room addition with sliding doors to your private deck with view of trees. The top level offers a super-sized master suite with vaulted ceilings and sitting area, large walk-in closet and luxury bath plus two additional bedrooms with vaulted ceilings and a second full bath.