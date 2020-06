Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher playground tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities playground tennis court

Great Location end unit Townhouse in excellent condition with 3 bedroom, 1 full bath and two half bath, pergo floor through out all three levels, new paint, granite counter top, new disposal,. Large fenced backyard open to common area with paths to tennis ct and playground. two minutes walk to Dufief Elm Sch. Close to 28, 270 and shopping. Wootton H. School.