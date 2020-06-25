All apartments in North Potomac
12131 SHEETS FARM ROAD

12131 Sheets Farm Road · No Longer Available
Location

12131 Sheets Farm Road, North Potomac, MD 20878

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath colonial boasting over 5,000 square feet of living space on three finished levels nestled in the highly desirable Quince Orchard Knolls estate community. The beauty of this property begins outside with a stately brick facade, 2-car side-loading garage with new insulated doors, wrap-around deck with hot tub area, brick paver patio, privacy plantings, and fenced-in yard. Inside, an open floor plan, soaring ceilings, and an abundance of windows bestow a light and airy atmosphere; while hardwood floors, fresh on trend paint, custom moldings, decorative columns, recessed lighting, two fireplaces, and contemporary lighting create instant appeal. A grand 2-story foyer with a shimmering chandelier welcomes you and ushers you into the living room on your right where arched windows bathe the space in sunlight illuminating hardwood flooring, crown molding, and decorative columns. The formal dining room echoes these design details, as a triple drum chandelier adds tailored distinction. The gourmet kitchen stirs the senses with gleaming granite countertops, 42 inch cabinetry, decorative backsplash, and brand new stainless steel appliances. A center island with gas cooktop provides an additional working surface and extra seating, as hardwood floors spill into the adjoining sunroom where a vaulted ceiling and walls of windows create the perfect spot for daily dining. Here, a French-style door opens to a multi-area deck with hot tub and descending stairs to a custom patio with sitting wall, lush and vibrant yard, and privacy trees and fencing~seamlessly blending indoor and outdoor living. Back inside, the two-story great room beckons with a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, as a library, powder room, back staircase, and laundry/mud room complement the main level. Upstairs, the gracious owner's suite boasts room for a sitting area, contemporary lighted ceiling fan, and walk-in closet tailored with custom shelving. Pamper yourself in the luxurious en suite bath featuring his and hers vanities, sumptuous soaking tub, glass-enclosed shower, and spa-toned tile with decorative inlay~the finest in personal pampering! Down the hall, a sunny junior suite enjoys a private bath and two additional bright and cheerful bedrooms share a beautifully appointed Jack-and-Jill bath with a dual-sink vanity. The expansive walkout lower level recreation room offers plenty of space for media, games, and exercise; while a versatile fifth bedroom, den and an additional full bath complete the comfort and luxury of this wonderful home. This home sits in one of the loveliest estate communities in the heart of Potomac and is super convenient to Quince Orchard Road, Route 28, I-270, and other major routes. Outdoor enthusiasts will take advantage of Quince Orchard Knolls Local Park and everyone will enjoy the diverse shopping, dining, and entertainment found in every direction including The Shops at Potomac Valley. If you~re looking for an exceptional property built with grand style, beautiful design, and ultimate quality then you have found it *Owner will consider rent with option to buy*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12131 SHEETS FARM ROAD have any available units?
12131 SHEETS FARM ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 12131 SHEETS FARM ROAD have?
Some of 12131 SHEETS FARM ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12131 SHEETS FARM ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
12131 SHEETS FARM ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12131 SHEETS FARM ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 12131 SHEETS FARM ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Potomac.
Does 12131 SHEETS FARM ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 12131 SHEETS FARM ROAD offers parking.
Does 12131 SHEETS FARM ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12131 SHEETS FARM ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12131 SHEETS FARM ROAD have a pool?
No, 12131 SHEETS FARM ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 12131 SHEETS FARM ROAD have accessible units?
No, 12131 SHEETS FARM ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 12131 SHEETS FARM ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12131 SHEETS FARM ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 12131 SHEETS FARM ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 12131 SHEETS FARM ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
