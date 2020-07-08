11806 Foal Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking guest parking

2bd1ba End Unit TH Wootton schools - Property Id: 274314



Located in North Potomac between Rockville and Gaithersburg. Available now. This is a two-level beautiful end-unit townhouse in Wootton High School, Robert Frost Middle School, and Travilah Elementary School District. Close to Rio Washingtonion, Crown Town, Trader Joe's, and Giant shopping centers. It is in a nice quiet area with bike lane and a lot of greens. The house faces green area with backyard area. Hardwood floor throughout, a lot of windows/lights, updated kitchen, 2 assigned parkings plus additional guest parkings. One month deposit requires. One year rental term. Small pet ok (pet cleaning fee requires). Clean, Good Credit, Non-smoker only.

