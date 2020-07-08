All apartments in North Potomac
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

11806 Foal Ln

11806 Foal Lane
Location

11806 Foal Lane, North Potomac, MD 20878

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
guest parking
2bd1ba End Unit TH Wootton schools - Property Id: 274314

Located in North Potomac between Rockville and Gaithersburg. Available now. This is a two-level beautiful end-unit townhouse in Wootton High School, Robert Frost Middle School, and Travilah Elementary School District. Close to Rio Washingtonion, Crown Town, Trader Joe's, and Giant shopping centers. It is in a nice quiet area with bike lane and a lot of greens. The house faces green area with backyard area. Hardwood floor throughout, a lot of windows/lights, updated kitchen, 2 assigned parkings plus additional guest parkings. One month deposit requires. One year rental term. Small pet ok (pet cleaning fee requires). Clean, Good Credit, Non-smoker only.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/274314
Property Id 274314

(RLNE5757750)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

