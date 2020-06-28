9628 BOUNDLESS SHADE TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

This property is in the end of a Cul-de-Sac in a beautiful neighborhood. There is a wrap around porch with great views. The upstairs has the spacious master bedroom with three additional oversized bedrooms. Head down into the finished walk about basement plus a bedroom and full bath. Enjoy the sunroom off of the kitchen and take in the nature in the backyard with deck. The family room is a great space for entertaining while enjoying chats by the fireplace. Call this place home by applying today! Use this link to apply: https://www.zumper.com/apply?agentId=4583008&credit&app