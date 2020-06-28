All apartments in North Laurel
Find more places like 9628 BOUNDLESS SHADE TERRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Laurel, MD
/
9628 BOUNDLESS SHADE TERRACE
Last updated March 23 2020 at 1:22 AM

9628 BOUNDLESS SHADE TERRACE

9628 Boundless Shade Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Laurel
See all
North Laurel
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

9628 Boundless Shade Terrace, North Laurel, MD 20723
North Laurel

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This property is in the end of a Cul-de-Sac in a beautiful neighborhood. There is a wrap around porch with great views. The upstairs has the spacious master bedroom with three additional oversized bedrooms. Head down into the finished walk about basement plus a bedroom and full bath. Enjoy the sunroom off of the kitchen and take in the nature in the backyard with deck. The family room is a great space for entertaining while enjoying chats by the fireplace. Call this place home by applying today! Use this link to apply: https://www.zumper.com/apply?agentId=4583008&credit&app

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9628 BOUNDLESS SHADE TERRACE have any available units?
9628 BOUNDLESS SHADE TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Laurel, MD.
What amenities does 9628 BOUNDLESS SHADE TERRACE have?
Some of 9628 BOUNDLESS SHADE TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9628 BOUNDLESS SHADE TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
9628 BOUNDLESS SHADE TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9628 BOUNDLESS SHADE TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 9628 BOUNDLESS SHADE TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Laurel.
Does 9628 BOUNDLESS SHADE TERRACE offer parking?
No, 9628 BOUNDLESS SHADE TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 9628 BOUNDLESS SHADE TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9628 BOUNDLESS SHADE TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9628 BOUNDLESS SHADE TERRACE have a pool?
No, 9628 BOUNDLESS SHADE TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 9628 BOUNDLESS SHADE TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 9628 BOUNDLESS SHADE TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 9628 BOUNDLESS SHADE TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9628 BOUNDLESS SHADE TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9628 BOUNDLESS SHADE TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9628 BOUNDLESS SHADE TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Enclave at Emerson Apartments and Townhomes
8450 Upper Sky Way
North Laurel, MD 20723

Similar Pages

North Laurel 1 BedroomsNorth Laurel 2 Bedrooms
North Laurel Accessible ApartmentsNorth Laurel Apartments with Garage
North Laurel Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDSykesville, MDBrentwood, MDGambrills, MDFulton, MDGlenarden, MDFerndale, MD
Friendship Heights Village, MDCoral Hills, MDSummerfield, MDSouth Kensington, MDMitchellville, MDCloverly, MDSeverna Park, MDLake Shore, MDEldersburg, MDWestphalia, MDGlenn Dale, MDCalverton, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College