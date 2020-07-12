/
/
/
north laurel
Last updated July 12 2020 at 5:59 PM
165 Apartments for rent in North Laurel, Scaggsville, MD
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
8 Units Available
The Enclave at Emerson Apartments and Townhomes
8450 Upper Sky Way, North Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,739
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located right by the I-95 and yards from Gorman Road, these spacious and modern homes feature hardwood floors, carpet, fully appointed kitchens and in-unit laundry. Resident services include tennis, volleyball and a pool.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
1 Unit Available
Ashbury Court
10095 Washington Blvd N, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,491
1129 sqft
Ashbury Courts offers both one-bedroom and two-bedroom options, making it the perfect starter apartment for the discerning young couple. Also has a short-term lease option!
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
9741 Evening Bird Ln
9741 Evening Bird Lane, North Laurel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,025
2983 sqft
Massive 3 Bed/3.5 Bath End of Group Townhome in Laurel! Walk inside to a beautiful tiled foyer with a half bath! An open living and dining room has tall ceilings and hardwood flooring throughout.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
9561 Chaton Road
9561 Chaton Road, North Laurel, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,080
2974 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in (city/neighborhood)! This spacious home features an (updated,) welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
8485 CHARMED DAYS
8485 Charmed Days, North Laurel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2017 sqft
2010+ SQFT Spacious garage townhouse in Emerson Community ,9 ft. ceiling, Hardwood floor in entry foyer. LR.& DR combo, country kitchen w/family room, breakfast bar & morning room on the main floor.
1 of 79
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
7998 MARTOWN ROAD
7998 Martown Road, Scaggsville, MD
5 Bedrooms
$3,750
3356 sqft
Brand new hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout this updated colonial in Laurel with over 3000 sq ft of finished space. 4 formal bedrooms upstairs plus flex room which could be used as an office or 5th bedroom on main level.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
10072 WINCOPIA FARMS WAY
10072 Wincopia Farms Way, North Laurel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Three bedrooms with three full baths and one half bath townhome in Wincopia Farms. This property offers a two-car garage with a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and large island countertop space in the kitchen.
1 of 22
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
9055 Manorwood Rd
9055 Manorwood Road, North Laurel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
Gorgeous 3 BD/ 3.5 BA Single Family Home in Laurel! Main level has a spacious living room and dining room with laminate flooring and a fireplace.
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
9141 BRYANT AVENUE
9141 Bryant Avenue, North Laurel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1317 sqft
OPEN SATURDAY, JULY 11th from 12-2PM. Terrific three-level End-of Row Townhome in quiet & convenient Laurel location! 3 bedrooms, 2 full + 2 half-baths. Plenty of space for living and ample indoor storage.
Results within 1 mile of North Laurel
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
12 Units Available
The Madison at Eden Brook
7310 Eden Brook Dr, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,383
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1017 sqft
Convenient to Columbia between Washington and Baltimore, this apartment home community boasts a 24-hour gym, a pool and fitness trails. Interior features include intrusion alarms, wood-burning fireplaces and in-home laundry.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
17 Units Available
Avalon Laurel
6900 Andersons Way, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,625
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,315
1404 sqft
The Avalon at Laurel is the creme de la creme of Laurel living. Brand new apartments with luxurious kitchens are just the beginning of your journey home!
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
2 Units Available
Steward Tower Apartments
200 Fort Meade Rd, Laurel, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,590
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
828 sqft
A charming community just minutes to Washington, D.C. near I-95. Apartments feature oversized closet space, large modern appliances and balconies. On-site amenities include green space. Near public transportation.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
13 Units Available
Hamilton at Kings Place
7525 Murray Hill Rd, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,370
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1017 sqft
Conveniently located between Baltimore and Washington, DC, this apartment community features a dog park, fitness trails and a grilling area. The garden-style homes boast upgraded kitchens, intrusion alarms and closets with built-in organizers.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:10pm
$
19 Units Available
Alister Columbia
8909 Early April Way, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,527
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,606
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury features abound: recently renovated with quartz counters, unique wood flooring, elegant lighting and cozy fireplaces. Minutes from I-95 and exclusive resident access to 24-hour gym, refreshing pool, clubhouse and car wash.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
5 Units Available
Beech's Farm
7260 Eden Brook Dr, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,468
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified
1 of 66
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
39 Units Available
The Vine
10945 Price Manor Way, Fulton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,816
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,907
1534 sqft
About 15 minutes from Downtown Columbus in a wooded area. Luxury apartments with 9-foot ceilings, open kitchens and granite countertops. On-site yoga facility, resort-like pool, tech lounge and bike storage. Stunning views.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
20 Units Available
Tall Oaks
3515 Leslie Way, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,223
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,679
1198 sqft
Boasting granite kitchen counters and spacious floor plans, Tall Oaks offers easy access to the I-95, perfect for those wanting to commute to the Baltimore and Washington, D.C. areas. Onsite cafe and internet access.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
2 Units Available
Laurel Court Apartments
321 Thomas Dr, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,300
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
785 sqft
The city of Laurel is conveniently located between Washington DC and Baltimore, it brings a beautiful suburban lifestyle between to major cities.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
$
11 Units Available
River Front Apartments
8954 River Island Dr #102, Savage, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,134
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
River Front Apartments is a refreshing complex that sits on beautifully landscaped grounds.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
11 Units Available
Horizon Square
3563 Fort Meade Rd, Maryland City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,340
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1583 sqft
Conveniently located close to Brockbridge shopping center and popular local dining options. Complex features an Olympic-size swimming pool, multiple manicured courtyards and playground for kids. All units have private balconies and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
1 Unit Available
Cross Creek
810 Kay Ct, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,663
892 sqft
The Cross Creek comes with everything you could want in an apartment and more. Whether you like walk in closets, on site laundry, or 24 hour maintenance and security, Cross Creek has it all!
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
1 Unit Available
Patuxent Place
531 Main St, Laurel, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,390
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Patuxent Place is located in one of the most historic districts in Maryland, making it the perfect choice for those who love the classic charm.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
2 Units Available
Steward Manor
106 Morris Dr, Laurel, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,340
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from Washington, D.C., and Baltimore by rail. Onsite business center, playground, pool and community garden. Large, spacious interiors with carpeting, modern kitchens and walk-in closets. Available furnished. Cats welcome.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
7607 E Arbory Ct 300
7607 East Arbory Court, Laurel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1278 sqft
Townhouse - Property Id: 315755 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/315755 Property Id 315755 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5915964)
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MD
North Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDSavage, MDMaryland City, MDBurtonsville, MDFulton, MDNorth Laurel, MDFairland, MD