Last updated May 17 2019 at 7:13 AM

9615 Horsham Dr

9615 Horsham Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9615 Horsham Drive, North Laurel, MD 20723
Savage - Guilford

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Updated End Unit Townhouse in Bowling Brook Farms. 3 BR. 3.5 Bath. Den. Main level features an open floor plan connecting an updated stainless steel kitchen, dining room, HB and living room to a deck. Rare 4th level 200 sq ft loft overlooks MBR with full staircase featuring skylights and a large storage area. Bedroom level features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms and a walk in closet. Fully finished basement has open Family Room, wet bar, den with walk in closet, full bath and large washer and dryer with a walk out slider to a fenced yard. Newer windows and A/C unit (2 years old). Bowling Brook is a recreational community including a park, county library, pool membership available with close access to NSA, Ft Meade, APL, I-95 and Rt 32. Professional landlord owned by licensee. Available now. Text or call anytime. Chris cell #301-503-2310.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9615 Horsham Dr have any available units?
9615 Horsham Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Laurel, MD.
What amenities does 9615 Horsham Dr have?
Some of 9615 Horsham Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9615 Horsham Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9615 Horsham Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9615 Horsham Dr pet-friendly?
No, 9615 Horsham Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Laurel.
Does 9615 Horsham Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9615 Horsham Dr offers parking.
Does 9615 Horsham Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9615 Horsham Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9615 Horsham Dr have a pool?
Yes, 9615 Horsham Dr has a pool.
Does 9615 Horsham Dr have accessible units?
No, 9615 Horsham Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9615 Horsham Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9615 Horsham Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 9615 Horsham Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9615 Horsham Dr has units with air conditioning.
