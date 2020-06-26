9615 Horsham Dr

Amenities

Updated End Unit Townhouse in Bowling Brook Farms. 3 BR. 3.5 Bath. Den. Main level features an open floor plan connecting an updated stainless steel kitchen, dining room, HB and living room to a deck. Rare 4th level 200 sq ft loft overlooks MBR with full staircase featuring skylights and a large storage area. Bedroom level features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms and a walk in closet. Fully finished basement has open Family Room, wet bar, den with walk in closet, full bath and large washer and dryer with a walk out slider to a fenced yard. Newer windows and A/C unit (2 years old). Bowling Brook is a recreational community including a park, county library, pool membership available with close access to NSA, Ft Meade, APL, I-95 and Rt 32. Professional landlord owned by licensee. Available now. Text or call anytime. Chris cell #301-503-2310.