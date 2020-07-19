9419 STEEPLE CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill hot tub

This home is extraordinary! Exceptional 3 bedroom, 3/1 bath home filled with high-end finishes! Brazilian cherry hardwoods in living room and dining room. Customized large eat-in kitchen with pull-out cabinet shelves, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops leads to a deck overlooking stream, waterfall and woods. -A beautiful calming atmosphere for relaxing and grilling! Stunning master bath includes double vanity with marble countertop and spa-like walk-in shower . Spacious master bedroom with cathedral ceiling and great light. Two more good-size bedrooms upstairs share a beautifully renovated hall bath. Closet organizers have been installed throughout the home. Two reserved parking spaces are at your front door. The lower level features a laundry, study, large storage closets, full bath and family room. Walk out the lower level sliding doors from the family room to the professionally landscaped and fenced back yard with brick patio. You will fall in love with this home. Owner requires all tenants to have 700+ rental scores and excellent rental history. Vouchers welcome. Ready for you to call this beauty "home"!