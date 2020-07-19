All apartments in North Laurel
9419 STEEPLE CT
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9419 STEEPLE CT

9419 Steeple Court · No Longer Available
Location

9419 Steeple Court, North Laurel, MD 20723
Savage - Guilford

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub
This home is extraordinary! Exceptional 3 bedroom, 3/1 bath home filled with high-end finishes! Brazilian cherry hardwoods in living room and dining room. Customized large eat-in kitchen with pull-out cabinet shelves, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops leads to a deck overlooking stream, waterfall and woods. -A beautiful calming atmosphere for relaxing and grilling! Stunning master bath includes double vanity with marble countertop and spa-like walk-in shower . Spacious master bedroom with cathedral ceiling and great light. Two more good-size bedrooms upstairs share a beautifully renovated hall bath. Closet organizers have been installed throughout the home. Two reserved parking spaces are at your front door. The lower level features a laundry, study, large storage closets, full bath and family room. Walk out the lower level sliding doors from the family room to the professionally landscaped and fenced back yard with brick patio. You will fall in love with this home. Owner requires all tenants to have 700+ rental scores and excellent rental history. Vouchers welcome. Ready for you to call this beauty "home"!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9419 STEEPLE CT have any available units?
9419 STEEPLE CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Laurel, MD.
What amenities does 9419 STEEPLE CT have?
Some of 9419 STEEPLE CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9419 STEEPLE CT currently offering any rent specials?
9419 STEEPLE CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9419 STEEPLE CT pet-friendly?
No, 9419 STEEPLE CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Laurel.
Does 9419 STEEPLE CT offer parking?
Yes, 9419 STEEPLE CT offers parking.
Does 9419 STEEPLE CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9419 STEEPLE CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9419 STEEPLE CT have a pool?
No, 9419 STEEPLE CT does not have a pool.
Does 9419 STEEPLE CT have accessible units?
No, 9419 STEEPLE CT does not have accessible units.
Does 9419 STEEPLE CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9419 STEEPLE CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 9419 STEEPLE CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 9419 STEEPLE CT does not have units with air conditioning.
