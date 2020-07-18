8485 CHARMED DAYS

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage guest parking

2010+ SQFT Spacious garage townhouse in Emerson Community ,9 ft. ceiling, Hardwood floor in entry foyer. LR.& DR combo, country kitchen w/family room, breakfast bar & morning room on the main floor. Master Bedroom w/ super bath ,vaulted ceiling and walk in closet,2 additional bed room w/hall bath on the upper level. large rec room on the ground level with gas fire place. Atrium door to the backyard.Auto garage door opener. Guest parking spaces in front of house. Convenient to I-95,Rt. 32,29,& 1the landlord requires the tenant to have credit score 680+