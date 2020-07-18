All apartments in North Laurel
Last updated July 11 2020 at 8:26 AM

8485 CHARMED DAYS

8485 Charmed Days · (410) 461-7600
Location

8485 Charmed Days, North Laurel, MD 20723
North Laurel

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,450

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2017 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
2010+ SQFT Spacious garage townhouse in Emerson Community ,9 ft. ceiling, Hardwood floor in entry foyer. LR.& DR combo, country kitchen w/family room, breakfast bar & morning room on the main floor. Master Bedroom w/ super bath ,vaulted ceiling and walk in closet,2 additional bed room w/hall bath on the upper level. large rec room on the ground level with gas fire place. Atrium door to the backyard.Auto garage door opener. Guest parking spaces in front of house. Convenient to I-95,Rt. 32,29,& 1the landlord requires the tenant to have credit score 680+

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8485 CHARMED DAYS have any available units?
8485 CHARMED DAYS has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8485 CHARMED DAYS have?
Some of 8485 CHARMED DAYS's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8485 CHARMED DAYS currently offering any rent specials?
8485 CHARMED DAYS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8485 CHARMED DAYS pet-friendly?
No, 8485 CHARMED DAYS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Laurel.
Does 8485 CHARMED DAYS offer parking?
Yes, 8485 CHARMED DAYS offers parking.
Does 8485 CHARMED DAYS have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8485 CHARMED DAYS offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8485 CHARMED DAYS have a pool?
No, 8485 CHARMED DAYS does not have a pool.
Does 8485 CHARMED DAYS have accessible units?
No, 8485 CHARMED DAYS does not have accessible units.
Does 8485 CHARMED DAYS have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8485 CHARMED DAYS has units with dishwashers.
Does 8485 CHARMED DAYS have units with air conditioning?
No, 8485 CHARMED DAYS does not have units with air conditioning.
