2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:14 PM
136 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in North Kensington, MD
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
North Kensington
1 Unit Available
3333 W UNIVERSITY BLVD #804
3333 University Blvd W, North Kensington, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
** Utilities Included * Positively Wow! This spacious condo offers plenty of light with large windows, glamorous balcony perfect for Al-Fresco dining, great entertaining space, ample storage, a master bedroom w/walk-in closet.
Results within 1 mile of North Kensington
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Wheaton-Glenmont
20 Units Available
The Exchange at Wheaton Station
11215 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1115 sqft
On-site shopping, pool, fitness center, lounge and dog park. Pet-friendly studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Near Wheaton Metro station.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Wheaton-Glenmont
29 Units Available
AVA Wheaton
2425 Blueridge Ave, Wheaton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1049 sqft
Tailored apartments with hard-surface plank flooring. DIY kits to customize your home. Wi-Fi available in common areas. Hang out in the resident game room when you're not busy. Near I-495, I-95 and I-270.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
$
Wheaton-Glenmont
6 Units Available
Encore at Wheaton Station
10898 Bucknell Dr, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,982
1031 sqft
Close to Wheaton Metro Station and Highway 97, these apartments feature a modern kitchen, lots of closet space and laundry facilities. This desirable housing complex includes a gym, a courtyard and a beautiful community garden.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Wheaton-Glenmont
10 Units Available
Earle Manor Apartments
10820 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1056 sqft
Welcome home to Earle Manor Apartments. We're conveniently located on Georgia Ave in Wheaton MD. You’ll have easy access to buses, the Metro (Red Line), and I-495. Explore an eclectic range of nearby restaurants. Catch a movie at the AMC Theatre.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Wheaton-Glenmont
18 Units Available
Solaire Wheaton
10914 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
1070 sqft
Beautiful living spaces with extra storage and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs allowed. Tenants enjoy access to a game room, swimming pool and clubhouse. Near Sligo Creek Park for a convenient nature getaway.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Wheaton-Glenmont
5 Units Available
The Flats at Wheaton Station
11101 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,881
1235 sqft
You'll have walking access across the street to Silver, Orange and Blue metro lines at The Flats at Wheaton Station. Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer hardwood floors, modern kitchens, in-unit laundry with patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
Wheaton-Glenmont
8 Units Available
MetroPointe
11175 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
1052 sqft
Modern, urban and exciting, located in the affluent Wheaton suburb just off University Blvd W. Enjoy immediate access to the Metro, as well as on-site lobby and parking/garage provision. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
South Kensington
1 Unit Available
10117 THORNWOOD ROAD
10117 Thornwood Road, South Kensington, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1478 sqft
VERY CHARMING Parkwood Rambler with addition and renovated KITCHEN.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Wheaton-Glenmont
1 Unit Available
12038 CLARIDGE RD
12038 Claridge Road, Wheaton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
RENTAL SPECIAL - 1st Month's Rent FREE!!! This beautiful property has been completely updated and ready to go for the pickiest tenant. New appliances, new cabinetry, new countertops, new backsplash, new floors, etc. You will NOT be disappointed.
1 of 20
Last updated December 6 at 12:21pm
Wheaton-Glenmont
1 Unit Available
4206 Round Hill Rd
4206 Round Hill Road, Wheaton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1200 sqft
Upgraded 2 bedroom+2 dens/2BA. - Bright 2 bedrooms + 2 dens, 2 full bathrooms 1,200 square foot Cape Cod on a 7,153 square foot lot.
Results within 5 miles of North Kensington
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
16 Units Available
Heritage at Silver Spring
8021 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1075 sqft
Spacious studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments and townhomes just minutes from the city. Enjoy pool with poolside Wi-Fi, fitness center, luxury clubhouse. Easy access to local dining, shopping and entertainment. Public transit available.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
11 Units Available
The Whitney
7707 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$3,299
1258 sqft
Perfect spot to live in the heart of Bethesda next to the Bethesda Theater. Stylish apartments with elegant amenities like granite counters and hardwood floors. 24-hour gym and relaxing courtyard.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
18 Units Available
Solaire 8250
8250 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,362
1018 sqft
Solaire 8250 offers a wide array of apartments and amenities, and with a Walk Score of 98, the fun starts just outside your door. Downtown Silver Spring is at your fingertips with dining and shopping options that are just a walk away.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
10 Units Available
The Bennington at Silver Spring
1215 East-West Hwy, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,903
1073 sqft
The only residence with a "what can we do for you?" attitude. 24/7 Of all the apartments for rent in Silver Spring, few compare to The Bennington when it comes to location & personal service.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Central Rockville
27 Units Available
Congressional Towers
261 Congressional Ln, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1010 sqft
Located between Rockville Pike, The Capital Beltway and I-270, plus only three blocks from Twinbrook Metro. All utilities included, free parking, extra storage and membership to Rollins Congressional Club's water park, gym and banquet facility.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
East Rockville
17 Units Available
Galvan
1750 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1057 sqft
Fitness center, rec room and lobby have artistic decorations. Units have open floor plans and large closets. In-unit laundry, patios and balconies offer privacy within an enjoyable community.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
79 Units Available
Summit Hills
8484 16th St, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,676
1054 sqft
Spacious, fully equipped apartment homes close to the metro station. Residents' amenities include a clubhouse, community garden, putting green, swimming pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Pet-sitting and 24-hour emergency maintenance available.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
10 Units Available
Triangle Towers
4853 Cordell Ave, Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,453
1180 sqft
Spacious layouts with rooftop pool, balconies, hardwood floors and spacious closets. Walking distance to Metrorail station. Fitness center, covered parking and lounge with free Wi-Fi.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
4 Units Available
Miramont
6040 California Cir, North Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1030 sqft
If you're uncompromising about service, quality and convenience, The Apartments at Miramont are for you. Stylish California design and features abound at this elegant community.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
25 Units Available
The Alaire
1101 Higgins Pl, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1088 sqft
Just steps from the Twinbrook Metro stop. Units offer laundry, dishwasher and granite counters. Community offers access to BBQ grill, car-charging stations, concierge, pool, shuffleboard and gym.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
29 Units Available
North Park
4615 N Park Ave, Chevy Chase, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,514
1500 sqft
Gorgeous apartment homes feature walk-in closets, in-suite laundry and patio/balcony. Great location, just minutes from the middle of Old Town and downtown Washington, D.C. Near Mount Vernon Trail and National Harbor.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
$
102 Units Available
The Point at Silver Spring
8750 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1193 sqft
Newly renovated with carpeting and cherry cabinets. Pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances. Offers 24-hour gym, pool, courtyard, coffee bar, business center, on-site laundry, parking and Internet access. Downtown Silver Spring.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 03:48pm
$
25 Units Available
Wisconsin Place
4440 Willard Ave, Chevy Chase, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,884
1105 sqft
Great location in Friendship Heights between Chevy Chase and Mazza Gallerie. Select from studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments with open kitchens, huge closets and private balconies.
