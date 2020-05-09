Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated fire pit bbq/grill internet access

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit bbq/grill internet access

11509 Highview Ave Available 05/16/20 Updated Mid-Century Modern Home Close to Wheaton & Kensington! - Listed in the National Register of Historic Places, this mid-century modern home designed by Charles Goodman is a unique property that is an enjoyable mixture of contemporary architecture with contemporary upgrades.



As you enter your distinct neighborhood, you'll turn onto your street and pull into the long driveway. Open the front door and you'll enter into your living room surrounded windows and topped off with an angled ceiling. Continue on through the renovated kitchen into the geometric bedroom with full bathroom perfect for those who like to awaken surrounded by nature views. Go back through the kitchen to see your other two bedrooms with full, upgraded bathroom. A distinct, simple interior so live, socialize and make your home.



Don't worry about being cooped up inside as this home comes with a patio, perfect for a BBQ, intimate yard great for gardening and impromptu firepit to roast some marshmallows and sit around with family and friends.



To see your next home, please email (no phone calls) Scott Goldberg at Scott@StreamlineManagement.com for an appointment.



Lease Terms:

1-Year minimum lease.

Resident pays water, electric, cable & internet.

Pets considered on a case by case basis.

Security deposit equals one months rent.

Resident to obtain renter's insurance policy prior to move in.



To Apply:

Please visit www.StreamlineManageemnt.com, click on the 'Available Rentals' tab at the top of the page, then click on the 'Apply Now' button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must submit their own application, upload last two pay stubs, pay $50.00 application fee.



(RLNE5740061)