North Kensington, MD
11509 Highview Ave
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

11509 Highview Ave

11509 Highview Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11509 Highview Avenue, North Kensington, MD 20902
North Kensington

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fire pit
bbq/grill
internet access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
bbq/grill
internet access
11509 Highview Ave Available 05/16/20 Updated Mid-Century Modern Home Close to Wheaton & Kensington! - Listed in the National Register of Historic Places, this mid-century modern home designed by Charles Goodman is a unique property that is an enjoyable mixture of contemporary architecture with contemporary upgrades.

As you enter your distinct neighborhood, you'll turn onto your street and pull into the long driveway. Open the front door and you'll enter into your living room surrounded windows and topped off with an angled ceiling. Continue on through the renovated kitchen into the geometric bedroom with full bathroom perfect for those who like to awaken surrounded by nature views. Go back through the kitchen to see your other two bedrooms with full, upgraded bathroom. A distinct, simple interior so live, socialize and make your home.

Don't worry about being cooped up inside as this home comes with a patio, perfect for a BBQ, intimate yard great for gardening and impromptu firepit to roast some marshmallows and sit around with family and friends.

To see your next home, please email (no phone calls) Scott Goldberg at Scott@StreamlineManagement.com for an appointment.

Lease Terms:
1-Year minimum lease.
Resident pays water, electric, cable & internet.
Pets considered on a case by case basis.
Security deposit equals one months rent.
Resident to obtain renter's insurance policy prior to move in.

To Apply:
Please visit www.StreamlineManageemnt.com, click on the 'Available Rentals' tab at the top of the page, then click on the 'Apply Now' button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must submit their own application, upload last two pay stubs, pay $50.00 application fee.

(RLNE5740061)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11509 Highview Ave have any available units?
11509 Highview Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Kensington, MD.
What amenities does 11509 Highview Ave have?
Some of 11509 Highview Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11509 Highview Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11509 Highview Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11509 Highview Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 11509 Highview Ave is pet friendly.
Does 11509 Highview Ave offer parking?
No, 11509 Highview Ave does not offer parking.
Does 11509 Highview Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11509 Highview Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11509 Highview Ave have a pool?
No, 11509 Highview Ave does not have a pool.
Does 11509 Highview Ave have accessible units?
No, 11509 Highview Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11509 Highview Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 11509 Highview Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11509 Highview Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 11509 Highview Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

