6010 PRINCESS GARDEN PARKWAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

Beautiful, large detached 4-bedroom, 3 bath home offers tons of space situated on large level lot, over one acre of land! Large eat in kitchen with plenty of cabinetry and counter space! Appliances includes black stove, refrigerator, garbage disposal, built-in microwave, dishwasher and washer/dryer. Beautiful backsplash and custom kitchen floor design. Large formal Livingroom with hardwood floors and a woodburning fireplace. Enjoy family holidays with the family in your formal dining room with sliding doors leading to the large backyard! It offers a carport and driveway that can hold at 4-6 vehicles. You will be pleased to make this house your home.