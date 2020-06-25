All apartments in New Carrollton
6010 PRINCESS GARDEN PARKWAY
Last updated September 17 2019 at 8:07 PM

6010 PRINCESS GARDEN PARKWAY

6010 Princess Garden Pkwy · No Longer Available
Location

6010 Princess Garden Pkwy, New Carrollton, MD 20784
Lanham-Seabrook

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Beautiful, large detached 4-bedroom, 3 bath home offers tons of space situated on large level lot, over one acre of land! Large eat in kitchen with plenty of cabinetry and counter space! Appliances includes black stove, refrigerator, garbage disposal, built-in microwave, dishwasher and washer/dryer. Beautiful backsplash and custom kitchen floor design. Large formal Livingroom with hardwood floors and a woodburning fireplace. Enjoy family holidays with the family in your formal dining room with sliding doors leading to the large backyard! It offers a carport and driveway that can hold at 4-6 vehicles. You will be pleased to make this house your home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6010 PRINCESS GARDEN PARKWAY have any available units?
6010 PRINCESS GARDEN PARKWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Carrollton, MD.
What amenities does 6010 PRINCESS GARDEN PARKWAY have?
Some of 6010 PRINCESS GARDEN PARKWAY's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6010 PRINCESS GARDEN PARKWAY currently offering any rent specials?
6010 PRINCESS GARDEN PARKWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6010 PRINCESS GARDEN PARKWAY pet-friendly?
No, 6010 PRINCESS GARDEN PARKWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Carrollton.
Does 6010 PRINCESS GARDEN PARKWAY offer parking?
Yes, 6010 PRINCESS GARDEN PARKWAY offers parking.
Does 6010 PRINCESS GARDEN PARKWAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6010 PRINCESS GARDEN PARKWAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6010 PRINCESS GARDEN PARKWAY have a pool?
No, 6010 PRINCESS GARDEN PARKWAY does not have a pool.
Does 6010 PRINCESS GARDEN PARKWAY have accessible units?
No, 6010 PRINCESS GARDEN PARKWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 6010 PRINCESS GARDEN PARKWAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6010 PRINCESS GARDEN PARKWAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 6010 PRINCESS GARDEN PARKWAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 6010 PRINCESS GARDEN PARKWAY does not have units with air conditioning.
