155 POTOMAC

Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath at National Harbor. Hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Front desk concierge, state of the art fitness facility, rooftop pool, observation deck with an incredible view of the Potomac and a beautiful club room. Convenient walk to Old Town Alexandria. Convenient drive to the Pentagon, Bolling Air force Base, and Andrews. Walk out your door to shop, eat at various restaurants and head to the Gaylord Hotel and to the waterfront. Metro Bus and Rail nearby.