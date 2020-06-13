All apartments in National Harbor
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:35 AM

155 POTOMAC

155 Potomac Psge · (703) 256-6247
Location

155 Potomac Psge, National Harbor, MD 20745

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 711 · Avail. now

$2,875

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
gym
pool
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath at National Harbor. Hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Front desk concierge, state of the art fitness facility, rooftop pool, observation deck with an incredible view of the Potomac and a beautiful club room. Convenient walk to Old Town Alexandria. Convenient drive to the Pentagon, Bolling Air force Base, and Andrews. Walk out your door to shop, eat at various restaurants and head to the Gaylord Hotel and to the waterfront. Metro Bus and Rail nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 155 POTOMAC have any available units?
155 POTOMAC has a unit available for $2,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 155 POTOMAC have?
Some of 155 POTOMAC's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 155 POTOMAC currently offering any rent specials?
155 POTOMAC isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 POTOMAC pet-friendly?
No, 155 POTOMAC is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in National Harbor.
Does 155 POTOMAC offer parking?
No, 155 POTOMAC does not offer parking.
Does 155 POTOMAC have units with washers and dryers?
No, 155 POTOMAC does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 POTOMAC have a pool?
Yes, 155 POTOMAC has a pool.
Does 155 POTOMAC have accessible units?
No, 155 POTOMAC does not have accessible units.
Does 155 POTOMAC have units with dishwashers?
No, 155 POTOMAC does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 155 POTOMAC have units with air conditioning?
No, 155 POTOMAC does not have units with air conditioning.
