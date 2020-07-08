All apartments in Mount Rainier
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:08 AM

4222 34TH STREET

4222 34th Street · (703) 686-4880
Location

4222 34th Street, Mount Rainier, MD 20712
Mount Rainier

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1620 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
**** DON'T MISS THE VIRTUAL TOUR! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=jqr63jjtJW1&mls=1 **** Located in the heart of Mount Rainier this home has been transformed with modern amenities while still maintaining its original character. This stunning colonial with front porch offers an open floor plan with an abundance of natural light, driveway and oversized lot. Walk into a sunfilled living room with a renovated chef's kitchen featuring brand new white cabinets, hardware, stainless appliances, granite countertops, and pendant lights over the breakfast bar. Gorgeous luxurious full bathrooms both on main level and upstairs. The upper level offers a Master suite with a private bathroom and two additional bedrooms with an oversize Jack and Jill bathroom. Lower level has a connection for washer and dryer and additional space for storage and more. You will love this vibrant and artistic community conveniently located minutes from the DC line, shopping, restaurants, BW Pkwy, 295 & 495. Home is vacant and easy to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4222 34TH STREET have any available units?
4222 34TH STREET has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4222 34TH STREET have?
Some of 4222 34TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4222 34TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4222 34TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4222 34TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 4222 34TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Rainier.
Does 4222 34TH STREET offer parking?
No, 4222 34TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 4222 34TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4222 34TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4222 34TH STREET have a pool?
No, 4222 34TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 4222 34TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 4222 34TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4222 34TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4222 34TH STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 4222 34TH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 4222 34TH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
