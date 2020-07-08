4222 34TH STREET

Amenities

**** DON'T MISS THE VIRTUAL TOUR! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=jqr63jjtJW1&mls=1 **** Located in the heart of Mount Rainier this home has been transformed with modern amenities while still maintaining its original character. This stunning colonial with front porch offers an open floor plan with an abundance of natural light, driveway and oversized lot. Walk into a sunfilled living room with a renovated chef's kitchen featuring brand new white cabinets, hardware, stainless appliances, granite countertops, and pendant lights over the breakfast bar. Gorgeous luxurious full bathrooms both on main level and upstairs. The upper level offers a Master suite with a private bathroom and two additional bedrooms with an oversize Jack and Jill bathroom. Lower level has a connection for washer and dryer and additional space for storage and more. You will love this vibrant and artistic community conveniently located minutes from the DC line, shopping, restaurants, BW Pkwy, 295 & 495. Home is vacant and easy to show.