All apartments in Montgomery County
Find more places like 7918 Lynbrook Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montgomery County, MD
/
7918 Lynbrook Drive
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:14 AM

7918 Lynbrook Drive

7918 Lynbrook Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7918 Lynbrook Dr, Montgomery County, MD 20814

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Colonial in Bethesda - Location is IDEAL!! - 3 spacious levels with large addition. Enjoy cathedral style ceilings, adorable back yard, nice deck - great for entertaining. Gourmet kitchen with huge center island, beautiful maple cabinets, lots of natural light and glass sider to rear yard & deck. Breakfast bar, table space AND separate dining room. Built in bookshelves in the living room and decorative fireplace in the den just off the entry foyer. HUGE master bedroom with walk-in closet and ensuite bath featuring soaking tub and corner shower. Huge finished basement with walk-out stairs, full bath, rec room, laundry room + extra room. Ample storage in basement and in shed. Located across the street from beautiful park and just seconds to METRO and Crescent Trail. 2 blocks to Bethesda Chevy Chase High School & .3 to METRO for easy access to NIH/WALTER REED/ PENTAGON & DC. Roughly 5 miles to Embassy Row. Pets considered case by case with owner approval and additional deposit.

(RLNE2340702)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7918 Lynbrook Drive have any available units?
7918 Lynbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, MD.
What amenities does 7918 Lynbrook Drive have?
Some of 7918 Lynbrook Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7918 Lynbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7918 Lynbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7918 Lynbrook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7918 Lynbrook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7918 Lynbrook Drive offer parking?
No, 7918 Lynbrook Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7918 Lynbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7918 Lynbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7918 Lynbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 7918 Lynbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7918 Lynbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 7918 Lynbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7918 Lynbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7918 Lynbrook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7918 Lynbrook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7918 Lynbrook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solaire 8250
8250 Georgia Ave
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Gables Upper Rock
70 Upper Rock Cir
Rockville, MD 20850
The Bennington at Silver Spring
1215 East-West Hwy
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Congressional Towers
261 Congressional Ln
Rockville, MD 20852
Landmark Glenmont Station
2301 Glenallan Ave
Glenmont, MD 20906
The Whitney
7707 Wisconsin Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
The Point at Hampton Hollow
3408 Hampton Hollow Dr
Silver Spring, MD 20904
Rollins Park
1599 E Jefferson St
Rockville, MD 20852

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VALaurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDEldersburg, MDClarksburg, MDDamascus, MDGlenmont, MDColesville, MDFairland, MD
North Potomac, MDLeesburg, VALansdowne, VAAspen Hill, MDBurtonsville, MDLeisure World, MDRedland, MDOlney, MDMontgomery Village, MDGreenbelt, MDCollege Park, MDTakoma Park, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityHood College
Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College Park