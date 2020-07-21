7918 Lynbrook Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Colonial in Bethesda - Location is IDEAL!! - 3 spacious levels with large addition. Enjoy cathedral style ceilings, adorable back yard, nice deck - great for entertaining. Gourmet kitchen with huge center island, beautiful maple cabinets, lots of natural light and glass sider to rear yard & deck. Breakfast bar, table space AND separate dining room. Built in bookshelves in the living room and decorative fireplace in the den just off the entry foyer. HUGE master bedroom with walk-in closet and ensuite bath featuring soaking tub and corner shower. Huge finished basement with walk-out stairs, full bath, rec room, laundry room + extra room. Ample storage in basement and in shed. Located across the street from beautiful park and just seconds to METRO and Crescent Trail. 2 blocks to Bethesda Chevy Chase High School & .3 to METRO for easy access to NIH/WALTER REED/ PENTAGON & DC. Roughly 5 miles to Embassy Row. Pets considered case by case with owner approval and additional deposit.



