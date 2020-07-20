All apartments in Montgomery County
Last updated October 23 2019 at 11:34 AM

5630 WISCONSIN AVE #1604

5630 Wisconsin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5630 Wisconsin Avenue, Montgomery County, MD 20815

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
gym
parking
pool
pool table
racquetball court
garage
tennis court
valet service
Fabulous, rare rental opportunity in Parc Somerset, the ultimate luxury high-rise condo complex. Over 3,600 sf of elegant space and sensational views. Huge Master Bedroom suite w/oversized MBath, 2 walk-in closets and a private balcony. 2 additional Bedroom suites with en-suite Baths. Separate Library, gourmet Kitchen w/island that opens to the Family room, 23'x25' formal LR w/gas fplce, a 15.5'x20' formal DR and a Foyer entry with Gallery hall. Brand new hardwood floors just installed! Long term lease is welcome! Enjoy the amenities of Somerset: 24-hour security gatehouse, concierge & valet parking, party room, 3-story clubhouse encompassing health club/gym, racquetball, ping pong, billiards room, aerobics room, indoor/outdoor pools with lifeguards, tennis courts and gorgeous landscaped 17 acre grounds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5630 WISCONSIN AVE #1604 have any available units?
5630 WISCONSIN AVE #1604 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, MD.
What amenities does 5630 WISCONSIN AVE #1604 have?
Some of 5630 WISCONSIN AVE #1604's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5630 WISCONSIN AVE #1604 currently offering any rent specials?
5630 WISCONSIN AVE #1604 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5630 WISCONSIN AVE #1604 pet-friendly?
No, 5630 WISCONSIN AVE #1604 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 5630 WISCONSIN AVE #1604 offer parking?
Yes, 5630 WISCONSIN AVE #1604 offers parking.
Does 5630 WISCONSIN AVE #1604 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5630 WISCONSIN AVE #1604 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5630 WISCONSIN AVE #1604 have a pool?
Yes, 5630 WISCONSIN AVE #1604 has a pool.
Does 5630 WISCONSIN AVE #1604 have accessible units?
No, 5630 WISCONSIN AVE #1604 does not have accessible units.
Does 5630 WISCONSIN AVE #1604 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5630 WISCONSIN AVE #1604 has units with dishwashers.
Does 5630 WISCONSIN AVE #1604 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5630 WISCONSIN AVE #1604 does not have units with air conditioning.
