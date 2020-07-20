5630 WISCONSIN AVE #1604

Amenities
Fabulous, rare rental opportunity in Parc Somerset, the ultimate luxury high-rise condo complex. Over 3,600 sf of elegant space and sensational views. Huge Master Bedroom suite w/oversized MBath, 2 walk-in closets and a private balcony. 2 additional Bedroom suites with en-suite Baths. Separate Library, gourmet Kitchen w/island that opens to the Family room, 23'x25' formal LR w/gas fplce, a 15.5'x20' formal DR and a Foyer entry with Gallery hall. Brand new hardwood floors just installed! Long term lease is welcome! Enjoy the amenities of Somerset: 24-hour security gatehouse, concierge & valet parking, party room, 3-story clubhouse encompassing health club/gym, racquetball, ping pong, billiards room, aerobics room, indoor/outdoor pools with lifeguards, tennis courts and gorgeous landscaped 17 acre grounds.