5630 WISCONSIN AVE #1604

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse concierge gym parking pool pool table racquetball court garage tennis court valet service

Fabulous, rare rental opportunity in Parc Somerset, the ultimate luxury high-rise condo complex. Over 3,600 sf of elegant space and sensational views. Huge Master Bedroom suite w/oversized MBath, 2 walk-in closets and a private balcony. 2 additional Bedroom suites with en-suite Baths. Separate Library, gourmet Kitchen w/island that opens to the Family room, 23'x25' formal LR w/gas fplce, a 15.5'x20' formal DR and a Foyer entry with Gallery hall. Brand new hardwood floors just installed! Long term lease is welcome! Enjoy the amenities of Somerset: 24-hour security gatehouse, concierge & valet parking, party room, 3-story clubhouse encompassing health club/gym, racquetball, ping pong, billiards room, aerobics room, indoor/outdoor pools with lifeguards, tennis courts and gorgeous landscaped 17 acre grounds.