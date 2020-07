Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Townhouse with 4 Bedrooms! - 4 spacious Bedrooms & 2.5 Bathrooms Townhouse located in convenient location of Gaithersburg, One more room in Basement good for multi-purpose use. Fresh paint, newly updated Kitchen Cabinet and Counter Top. 2 assigned parking spaces. Easy to get on highway, near shopping center & dinning places.



Under Smartmax 24/7 Property Management. Call 301-758-7987 to schedule a showing today!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3513127)