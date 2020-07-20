4606 HARLING LANE

Amenities
Cozy Cape Style Home, Excellent Location, 10 min walk to Bethesda Metro, 1 block from Wisconsin Ave. Quiet residential neighborhood, with easy walk to downtown Bethesda restaurants and shops! 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, hardwood floors. Master Suite entire upper level with bedroom, bathroom, walk-in closet, and sitting room with French doors. Main level has 2 bedrooms and full bath, living, dining, and kitchen. Lower level has large rec room with full bath and walkout to great backyard. Garage plus 2 car driveway. Home has entry foyer, arched doorways, and wood mantle fireplace. BCC School Cluster.PLEASE NOTE: Owner prefers 6 month lease (possibility of month-to-month after that). Owner may need house from Nov 2019 or Feb 2020, so prefer not to commit to more than 6 months now, but may consider 7-10 months+. Available immediately, freshly painted and cleaned. Photos from previous listing--home now ready for move in.