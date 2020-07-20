4606 HARLING LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Cozy Cape Style Home, Excellent Location, 10 min walk to Bethesda Metro, 1 block from Wisconsin Ave. Quiet residential neighborhood, with easy walk to downtown Bethesda restaurants and shops! 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, hardwood floors. Master Suite entire upper level with bedroom, bathroom, walk-in closet, and sitting room with French doors. Main level has 2 bedrooms and full bath, living, dining, and kitchen. Lower level has large rec room with full bath and walkout to great backyard. Garage plus 2 car driveway. Home has entry foyer, arched doorways, and wood mantle fireplace. BCC School Cluster.PLEASE NOTE: Owner prefers 6 month lease (possibility of month-to-month after that). Owner may need house from Nov 2019 or Feb 2020, so prefer not to commit to more than 6 months now, but may consider 7-10 months+. Available immediately, freshly painted and cleaned. Photos from previous listing--home now ready for move in.