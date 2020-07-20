All apartments in Montgomery County
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:23 AM

4606 HARLING LANE

4606 Harling Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4606 Harling Lane, Montgomery County, MD 20814

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy Cape Style Home, Excellent Location, 10 min walk to Bethesda Metro, 1 block from Wisconsin Ave. Quiet residential neighborhood, with easy walk to downtown Bethesda restaurants and shops! 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, hardwood floors. Master Suite entire upper level with bedroom, bathroom, walk-in closet, and sitting room with French doors. Main level has 2 bedrooms and full bath, living, dining, and kitchen. Lower level has large rec room with full bath and walkout to great backyard. Garage plus 2 car driveway. Home has entry foyer, arched doorways, and wood mantle fireplace. BCC School Cluster.PLEASE NOTE: Owner prefers 6 month lease (possibility of month-to-month after that). Owner may need house from Nov 2019 or Feb 2020, so prefer not to commit to more than 6 months now, but may consider 7-10 months+. Available immediately, freshly painted and cleaned. Photos from previous listing--home now ready for move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

