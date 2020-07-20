4403 MAPLE AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry Property Amenities on-site laundry

Charming home in quiet Bethesda neighborhood. Light filled living room with fireplace, separate dining room and open kitchen with ample cabinets and granite counters. Powder room on main level. Huge basement includes extra storage and separate laundry room with washer and dryer. French doors open to quaint yard. Upstairs features a very large en-suite with huge windows, ample closets, and private bathroom. Two additional bedrooms and one bathroom is also on the top level. Excellent location with easy access to dining, shopping, and transportation. Available now!