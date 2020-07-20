All apartments in Montgomery County
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:52 AM

4403 MAPLE AVENUE

4403 Maple Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4403 Maple Avenue, Montgomery County, MD 20814

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Charming home in quiet Bethesda neighborhood. Light filled living room with fireplace, separate dining room and open kitchen with ample cabinets and granite counters. Powder room on main level. Huge basement includes extra storage and separate laundry room with washer and dryer. French doors open to quaint yard. Upstairs features a very large en-suite with huge windows, ample closets, and private bathroom. Two additional bedrooms and one bathroom is also on the top level. Excellent location with easy access to dining, shopping, and transportation. Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4403 MAPLE AVENUE have any available units?
4403 MAPLE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, MD.
What amenities does 4403 MAPLE AVENUE have?
Some of 4403 MAPLE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4403 MAPLE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
4403 MAPLE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4403 MAPLE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 4403 MAPLE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 4403 MAPLE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 4403 MAPLE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 4403 MAPLE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4403 MAPLE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4403 MAPLE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 4403 MAPLE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 4403 MAPLE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 4403 MAPLE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 4403 MAPLE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4403 MAPLE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4403 MAPLE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4403 MAPLE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
