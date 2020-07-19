All apartments in Montgomery County
Find more places like 4324 ROSEDALE AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montgomery County, MD
/
4324 ROSEDALE AVE
Last updated July 12 2019 at 7:15 PM

4324 ROSEDALE AVE

4324 Rosedale Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4324 Rosedale Avenue, Montgomery County, MD 20814

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
This 4,174 square-foot contemporary is one of the few modern homes in East Bethesda and is close to the Columbia Country Club, host to four major golf championships, including the 2011 U.S. Open. The National Institute of Health (NIH) lies to the north while the Capital Crescent Trail lies to the south. It is available furnished or unfurnished (negotiable). The home immediately impresses with its clean modern aesthetic, circular driveway and architectural detailing. Multiple windows and double height ceilings combine to provide ample light and privacy. The open floor plan of the main level is connected by a custom made Italian circular staircase that leads to the upper level master suite which includes a balcony with a garden/patio view. On this level, you will also find a multipurpose loft that could serve as a second living area, nursery, or artist studio. This space features a dual- facing gas fireplace that connects to a balcony that overlooks the street. The imported porcelain wood tiles in graphite serve to emphasize the clean modern aesthetic while the three light-stained bamboo-floored bedrooms on the first floor provide a sense of warmth and calm. The first floor also features a master bedroom with an en- suite bath along with access to the rear patio/garden. The light is moderated via adjustable, handmade, Japanese Shoji screens and sheer roller shades in white. Also on the first floor are two full baths, a deep jetted tub, and a spa-like shower. The open concept kitchen is equipped with a stainless-steel Miele gas range, stove, and dishwasher, a wine cooler, a separate prep sink, extra-large refrigerator, wine refrigerator, ample counter space and full-sized lacquered cabinets. The sinuous work flow that unites the kitchen, living and dining areas is perfect for entertaining larger groups or alternatively one might want to create a more intimate occasion around one of the gas fireplaces located in the center of the home. The home is furnished in muted gray, white and tan tones with splashes of color throughout. The landscaping was influenced by Japanese gardens and features large rectangular flagstones connected by river stones, low profile evergreens, and sand script- inspired wall tiles. Spot-lighting throughout the exterior allows for the creation of intimate private spaces, or as the situation warrants it can be adjusted to frame a large entertainment area. Bethesda is home to the exclusive Burning Tree Club; the Bethesda Country Club; the Congressional Country Club; and the Bethesda Big Train, the community baseball club. There are also numerous community summer pools and swim clubs nearby, Equinox health club and SoulCycle. There are two Metro Red Line stops within a mile (Bethesda and Medical Center). The Purple Line will soon connect Bethesda to the Green and Orange lines of the Washington Metro system, as well as the MARC and Amtrak trains. Local buses include: WMATA~s Metrobus, The Montgomery Country Ride On bus system, and long-distance buses from downtown to Midtown Manhattan. Drivers on the other hand can quickly access 495 and route 270. An additional nearby convenience is the Circulator bus stop which connects with the popular downtown area of Bethesda (Apple Store, Amazon Book Store, Paul~s Patisserie, Bethesda Row cinemas etc). The home is two blocks from the Lynnbrook Park, three blocks to Harris Teeter and the commercial areas of Wisconsin Ave. The area is also home to the highly regarded public schools of Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School (BCC), Bethesda Elementary School and two middle schools. There are close to 20 private schools in Bethesda such as Georgetown Prep, Holton-Arms, Sidewell Friends Lower School, and Stone Ride School of Sacred Heart. Forbes ranked Bethesda second on its list of ~America~s Most Livable Cities,~ based on education, income, health and fitness. Self magazine ranked Bethesda as the healthiest place for women in the country. The lease length is negotiable up to 3 years.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4324 ROSEDALE AVE have any available units?
4324 ROSEDALE AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, MD.
What amenities does 4324 ROSEDALE AVE have?
Some of 4324 ROSEDALE AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4324 ROSEDALE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
4324 ROSEDALE AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4324 ROSEDALE AVE pet-friendly?
No, 4324 ROSEDALE AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 4324 ROSEDALE AVE offer parking?
Yes, 4324 ROSEDALE AVE offers parking.
Does 4324 ROSEDALE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4324 ROSEDALE AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4324 ROSEDALE AVE have a pool?
Yes, 4324 ROSEDALE AVE has a pool.
Does 4324 ROSEDALE AVE have accessible units?
No, 4324 ROSEDALE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4324 ROSEDALE AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4324 ROSEDALE AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4324 ROSEDALE AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4324 ROSEDALE AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Spectrum Majestic
116 Paramount Park Drive
Gaithersburg, MD 20879
The Centre at Silver Spring
3310 Teagarden Cir
Silver Spring, MD 20904
The Bennington at Silver Spring
1215 East-West Hwy
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Yorkshire - Silver Spring
11401 July Dr
Silver Spring, MD 20904
8600 Apartments
8600 16th St
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Meridian at Grosvenor Station
5230 Tuckerman Ln
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Villas at Rockville
1699 Yale Pl
Rockville, MD 20850
Rollins Park
1599 E Jefferson St
Rockville, MD 20852

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VALaurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDEldersburg, MDClarksburg, MDDamascus, MDGlenmont, MDColesville, MDFairland, MD
North Potomac, MDLeesburg, VALansdowne, VAAspen Hill, MDBurtonsville, MDLeisure World, MDRedland, MDOlney, MDMontgomery Village, MDGreenbelt, MDCollege Park, MDTakoma Park, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityHood College
Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College Park