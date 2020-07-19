4324 ROSEDALE AVE

Amenities

This 4,174 square-foot contemporary is one of the few modern homes in East Bethesda and is close to the Columbia Country Club, host to four major golf championships, including the 2011 U.S. Open. The National Institute of Health (NIH) lies to the north while the Capital Crescent Trail lies to the south. It is available furnished or unfurnished (negotiable). The home immediately impresses with its clean modern aesthetic, circular driveway and architectural detailing. Multiple windows and double height ceilings combine to provide ample light and privacy. The open floor plan of the main level is connected by a custom made Italian circular staircase that leads to the upper level master suite which includes a balcony with a garden/patio view. On this level, you will also find a multipurpose loft that could serve as a second living area, nursery, or artist studio. This space features a dual- facing gas fireplace that connects to a balcony that overlooks the street. The imported porcelain wood tiles in graphite serve to emphasize the clean modern aesthetic while the three light-stained bamboo-floored bedrooms on the first floor provide a sense of warmth and calm. The first floor also features a master bedroom with an en- suite bath along with access to the rear patio/garden. The light is moderated via adjustable, handmade, Japanese Shoji screens and sheer roller shades in white. Also on the first floor are two full baths, a deep jetted tub, and a spa-like shower. The open concept kitchen is equipped with a stainless-steel Miele gas range, stove, and dishwasher, a wine cooler, a separate prep sink, extra-large refrigerator, wine refrigerator, ample counter space and full-sized lacquered cabinets. The sinuous work flow that unites the kitchen, living and dining areas is perfect for entertaining larger groups or alternatively one might want to create a more intimate occasion around one of the gas fireplaces located in the center of the home. The home is furnished in muted gray, white and tan tones with splashes of color throughout. The landscaping was influenced by Japanese gardens and features large rectangular flagstones connected by river stones, low profile evergreens, and sand script- inspired wall tiles. Spot-lighting throughout the exterior allows for the creation of intimate private spaces, or as the situation warrants it can be adjusted to frame a large entertainment area. Bethesda is home to the exclusive Burning Tree Club; the Bethesda Country Club; the Congressional Country Club; and the Bethesda Big Train, the community baseball club. There are also numerous community summer pools and swim clubs nearby, Equinox health club and SoulCycle. There are two Metro Red Line stops within a mile (Bethesda and Medical Center). The Purple Line will soon connect Bethesda to the Green and Orange lines of the Washington Metro system, as well as the MARC and Amtrak trains. Local buses include: WMATA~s Metrobus, The Montgomery Country Ride On bus system, and long-distance buses from downtown to Midtown Manhattan. Drivers on the other hand can quickly access 495 and route 270. An additional nearby convenience is the Circulator bus stop which connects with the popular downtown area of Bethesda (Apple Store, Amazon Book Store, Paul~s Patisserie, Bethesda Row cinemas etc). The home is two blocks from the Lynnbrook Park, three blocks to Harris Teeter and the commercial areas of Wisconsin Ave. The area is also home to the highly regarded public schools of Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School (BCC), Bethesda Elementary School and two middle schools. There are close to 20 private schools in Bethesda such as Georgetown Prep, Holton-Arms, Sidewell Friends Lower School, and Stone Ride School of Sacred Heart. Forbes ranked Bethesda second on its list of ~America~s Most Livable Cities,~ based on education, income, health and fitness. Self magazine ranked Bethesda as the healthiest place for women in the country. The lease length is negotiable up to 3 years.