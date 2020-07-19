3906 MONTROSE DRIVEWAY

Amenities

Beautiful Chevy Chase single family home! Close to NIH, Walter Reed Army Medical Center, 495 and bus stops on Connecticut Avenue to three metro stops. Minutes to downtown Bethesda. Newly refinished Hardwood floors and fresh painted interiors. Vaulted ceilings in the living room. Covered porch off the dining room. Updated Kitchen and bathrooms. Breakfast area with Bay window in the kitchen overlooking the backyard with mature trees. A lot of nature lights. Fully fenced-in backyard. Drive way parking and plenty of street parking. BCC school cluster.Must see.Call 202-701-3785 to make an appointment.