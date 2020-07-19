All apartments in Montgomery County
Find more places like 3906 MONTROSE DRIVEWAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montgomery County, MD
/
3906 MONTROSE DRIVEWAY
Last updated July 1 2019 at 3:05 PM

3906 MONTROSE DRIVEWAY

3906 Montrose Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3906 Montrose Dr, Montgomery County, MD 20815

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful Chevy Chase single family home! Close to NIH, Walter Reed Army Medical Center, 495 and bus stops on Connecticut Avenue to three metro stops. Minutes to downtown Bethesda. Newly refinished Hardwood floors and fresh painted interiors. Vaulted ceilings in the living room. Covered porch off the dining room. Updated Kitchen and bathrooms. Breakfast area with Bay window in the kitchen overlooking the backyard with mature trees. A lot of nature lights. Fully fenced-in backyard. Drive way parking and plenty of street parking. BCC school cluster.Must see.Call 202-701-3785 to make an appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3906 MONTROSE DRIVEWAY have any available units?
3906 MONTROSE DRIVEWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, MD.
What amenities does 3906 MONTROSE DRIVEWAY have?
Some of 3906 MONTROSE DRIVEWAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3906 MONTROSE DRIVEWAY currently offering any rent specials?
3906 MONTROSE DRIVEWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3906 MONTROSE DRIVEWAY pet-friendly?
No, 3906 MONTROSE DRIVEWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 3906 MONTROSE DRIVEWAY offer parking?
Yes, 3906 MONTROSE DRIVEWAY offers parking.
Does 3906 MONTROSE DRIVEWAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3906 MONTROSE DRIVEWAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3906 MONTROSE DRIVEWAY have a pool?
No, 3906 MONTROSE DRIVEWAY does not have a pool.
Does 3906 MONTROSE DRIVEWAY have accessible units?
No, 3906 MONTROSE DRIVEWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 3906 MONTROSE DRIVEWAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3906 MONTROSE DRIVEWAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 3906 MONTROSE DRIVEWAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 3906 MONTROSE DRIVEWAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Metropolitan
7620 Old Georgetown Rd
Bethesda, MD 20814
The Centre at Silver Spring
3310 Teagarden Cir
Silver Spring, MD 20904
7001 Arlington at Bethesda
7001 Arlington Rd
Bethesda, MD 20814
The Upton
44 Maryland Ave
Rockville, MD 20850
Bucknell Apartments
11500 Bucknell Drive
Wheaton, MD 20902
Fairland Crossing Apartments
14175 Castle Blvd
Silver Spring, MD 20904
Solaire Silver Spring
1150 Ripley St
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Aurora at North Bethesda Center
5401 McGrath Blvd
North Bethesda, MD 20852

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VALaurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDEldersburg, MDClarksburg, MDDamascus, MDGlenmont, MDColesville, MDFairland, MD
North Potomac, MDLeesburg, VALansdowne, VAAspen Hill, MDBurtonsville, MDLeisure World, MDRedland, MDOlney, MDMontgomery Village, MDGreenbelt, MDCollege Park, MDTakoma Park, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityHood College
Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College Park