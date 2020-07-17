18713 FALLING RIVER DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Unique 4-Level townhouse in the heart of Gaithersburg. This home has over 2,660 finished square feet with 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms, Master Suite and Master Bathroom with separate soaking tub and shower is on one level, the top level has two more bedrooms and full bath on top level with a laundry room on this top level, the entry level has a full size Living Room, formal Dining Room, Gourmet Kitchen and a Powder Room with access to the overiszed deck looking over the private, fully fenced backyard. The Lower Level has a full sized Family Room, a true 4th Bedroom with a 3rd full Bathroom, plus access to the patio and fenced yard. Owner wants a two-year lease. No Smoking and No Pets are allowed. Apply through the Long & Foster Website. Search the address under rentals, find the house and click on the RED link to make application.