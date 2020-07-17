All apartments in Montgomery County
18713 FALLING RIVER DR
Last updated June 22 2020 at 12:03 PM

18713 FALLING RIVER DR

18713 Falling River Drive · (866) 677-6937
Location

18713 Falling River Drive, Montgomery County, MD 20879

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Unique 4-Level townhouse in the heart of Gaithersburg. This home has over 2,660 finished square feet with 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms, Master Suite and Master Bathroom with separate soaking tub and shower is on one level, the top level has two more bedrooms and full bath on top level with a laundry room on this top level, the entry level has a full size Living Room, formal Dining Room, Gourmet Kitchen and a Powder Room with access to the overiszed deck looking over the private, fully fenced backyard. The Lower Level has a full sized Family Room, a true 4th Bedroom with a 3rd full Bathroom, plus access to the patio and fenced yard. Owner wants a two-year lease. No Smoking and No Pets are allowed. Apply through the Long & Foster Website. Search the address under rentals, find the house and click on the RED link to make application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18713 FALLING RIVER DR have any available units?
18713 FALLING RIVER DR has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18713 FALLING RIVER DR have?
Some of 18713 FALLING RIVER DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18713 FALLING RIVER DR currently offering any rent specials?
18713 FALLING RIVER DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18713 FALLING RIVER DR pet-friendly?
No, 18713 FALLING RIVER DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 18713 FALLING RIVER DR offer parking?
Yes, 18713 FALLING RIVER DR offers parking.
Does 18713 FALLING RIVER DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18713 FALLING RIVER DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18713 FALLING RIVER DR have a pool?
No, 18713 FALLING RIVER DR does not have a pool.
Does 18713 FALLING RIVER DR have accessible units?
No, 18713 FALLING RIVER DR does not have accessible units.
Does 18713 FALLING RIVER DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18713 FALLING RIVER DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 18713 FALLING RIVER DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 18713 FALLING RIVER DR does not have units with air conditioning.
