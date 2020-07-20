Rent Calculator
16600 SHEA LN
16600 Shea Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
16600 Shea Lane, Montgomery County, MD 20877
Amenities
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely Colonial Brick front, many upgrades with new cabinet, granite counter tops, fenced in yard.Minutes to Shady Grove Metro.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16600 SHEA LN have any available units?
16600 SHEA LN doesn't have any available units at this time.
Montgomery County, MD
.
Is 16600 SHEA LN currently offering any rent specials?
16600 SHEA LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16600 SHEA LN pet-friendly?
No, 16600 SHEA LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Montgomery County
.
Does 16600 SHEA LN offer parking?
Yes, 16600 SHEA LN offers parking.
Does 16600 SHEA LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16600 SHEA LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16600 SHEA LN have a pool?
No, 16600 SHEA LN does not have a pool.
Does 16600 SHEA LN have accessible units?
No, 16600 SHEA LN does not have accessible units.
Does 16600 SHEA LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 16600 SHEA LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16600 SHEA LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 16600 SHEA LN does not have units with air conditioning.
