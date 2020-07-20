All apartments in Montgomery County
Find more places like 16600 SHEA LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montgomery County, MD
/
16600 SHEA LN
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:23 AM

16600 SHEA LN

16600 Shea Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

16600 Shea Lane, Montgomery County, MD 20877

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely Colonial Brick front, many upgrades with new cabinet, granite counter tops, fenced in yard.Minutes to Shady Grove Metro.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16600 SHEA LN have any available units?
16600 SHEA LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, MD.
Is 16600 SHEA LN currently offering any rent specials?
16600 SHEA LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16600 SHEA LN pet-friendly?
No, 16600 SHEA LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 16600 SHEA LN offer parking?
Yes, 16600 SHEA LN offers parking.
Does 16600 SHEA LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16600 SHEA LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16600 SHEA LN have a pool?
No, 16600 SHEA LN does not have a pool.
Does 16600 SHEA LN have accessible units?
No, 16600 SHEA LN does not have accessible units.
Does 16600 SHEA LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 16600 SHEA LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16600 SHEA LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 16600 SHEA LN does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pallas at Pike and Rose
11550 Old Georgetown Rd
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Assembly Watkins Mill
180 Watkins Station Cir
Gaithersburg, MD 20879
The Cameron
8710 Cameron St
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Residences at Rio
9890 Washington Blvd
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
MetroPointe
11175 Georgia Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902
Summit Hills
8484 16th St
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Portico at Silver Spring Metro
1203 Fidler Ln
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Montclair Apartment Homes
3525 Sheffield Manor Ter
Silver Spring, MD 20904

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VALaurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDEldersburg, MDClarksburg, MDDamascus, MDGlenmont, MDColesville, MDFairland, MD
North Potomac, MDLeesburg, VALansdowne, VAAspen Hill, MDBurtonsville, MDLeisure World, MDRedland, MDOlney, MDMontgomery Village, MDGreenbelt, MDCollege Park, MDTakoma Park, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityHood College
Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College Park