15309 Diamond Cove Terrace

Amenities
Lovely two-bedroom condo. Both bedrooms have spacious walk-in closets and adjoining full bathrooms.
Living room and balcony open to a view of woods.
Located near Shady Grove Hospital, John Hopkins University, DANAC Corporate Campus, NIST, MEDImmune, BioReliance and the Universities at Shady Grove--all within 10 minutes or less driving distance.
Many convenient shops, supermarket and eating places within a five-mile radius to Falls Grove Center. Easy walk to the new CROWN Center with great restaurants, sport and health facility and Harris Teeter supermarket.
Very safe, tree-lined neighborhood, walk across the street to swimming pool and tennis facility.
Easy access to I-270, Washington Center in Rio, the Kentlands and Shady Grove metro. All in all, a beautiful and serene haven in a prime location.
Handicapped accessible and free parking. Rent includes utilities, 100-channel cable, internet and landline phone.
Available for move-in: July 3, 2015. Call or text to tour the premises.