Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Location can't be beat, walking distance to bus, Harris Teeter, restaurants, Rio Center. Mins.to Shady Grove & Holy Cross Hospital, this End Unit home has spacious rooms throughout, has been freshly painted, new carpeting, new laminate flooring on main level. Newly installed appliances and more. Surrounded by more expensive homes, this charmer is in pristine condition and very affordable!