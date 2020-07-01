Amenities

39 Western Winds Cir Available 05/01/20 3 Bedroom Townhouse- Windsor Mill, MD - Don't miss out on your opportunity for your chance to rent this recently remodeled 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse located in Windsor Mill, MD. Amenities include granite counter tops in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances, tile flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms, finished basement family room with full bathroom and tile shower, laundry/storage room area with washer/dryer, plus a back deck perfect for a small BBQ. Conveniently located just steps away from Liberty Rd and minutes from I-695. Plus just minutes from Northwest Hospital, Walmart, and plenty of other dining and shopping options.



Contact us to set an appointment or view our virtual showing by clicking in the photos!



*One Year Lease required

*$35 application fee per occupant, 18 years old and over

*Background and Credit Check Required.

*Pet friendly with extra security deposit and rent

*Water and Sewer Included

*Vouchers Welcome



