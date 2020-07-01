All apartments in Milford Mill
Home
/
Milford Mill, MD
/
39 Western Winds Cir
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:31 AM

39 Western Winds Cir

39 Western Winds Circle · No Longer Available
Location

39 Western Winds Circle, Milford Mill, MD 21244

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
39 Western Winds Cir Available 05/01/20 3 Bedroom Townhouse- Windsor Mill, MD - Don't miss out on your opportunity for your chance to rent this recently remodeled 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse located in Windsor Mill, MD. Amenities include granite counter tops in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances, tile flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms, finished basement family room with full bathroom and tile shower, laundry/storage room area with washer/dryer, plus a back deck perfect for a small BBQ. Conveniently located just steps away from Liberty Rd and minutes from I-695. Plus just minutes from Northwest Hospital, Walmart, and plenty of other dining and shopping options.

Contact us to set an appointment or view our virtual showing by clicking in the photos!

*One Year Lease required
*$35 application fee per occupant, 18 years old and over
*Background and Credit Check Required.
*Pet friendly with extra security deposit and rent
*Water and Sewer Included
*Vouchers Welcome

(RLNE5658986)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 Western Winds Cir have any available units?
39 Western Winds Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milford Mill, MD.
What amenities does 39 Western Winds Cir have?
Some of 39 Western Winds Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39 Western Winds Cir currently offering any rent specials?
39 Western Winds Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 Western Winds Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 39 Western Winds Cir is pet friendly.
Does 39 Western Winds Cir offer parking?
No, 39 Western Winds Cir does not offer parking.
Does 39 Western Winds Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 39 Western Winds Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 Western Winds Cir have a pool?
No, 39 Western Winds Cir does not have a pool.
Does 39 Western Winds Cir have accessible units?
No, 39 Western Winds Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 39 Western Winds Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 39 Western Winds Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 39 Western Winds Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 39 Western Winds Cir does not have units with air conditioning.

