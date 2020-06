Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher ceiling fan ice maker microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

Nice 3 bedroom, 1 bath Townhouse strategically located close to 695 Exit 18. Easy access to everything including the bus stop. Wall to wall carpet and all the amenities you need including storage shed. Looking for applicants that make at least 3.5 times the rent in INCOME, and good rental history and credit score.