All apartments in Milford Mill
Find more places like 2700 Gresham Way 304.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Milford Mill, MD
/
2700 Gresham Way 304
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:14 AM

2700 Gresham Way 304

2700 Gresham Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Milford Mill
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2700 Gresham Way, Milford Mill, MD 21244

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
This is a 1 bedroom 1 full bath condo including stainless steel appliances, fireplace and hardwood flooring. Also included are resort sty amenities, these amenities include a pool, fitness center & tennis court. Just off of Rolling Road in Windsor Mill. Convenient to Security Boulevard, Shopping, and the Social Security Administration.

Property Highlights:

* Stainless Steal Appliances
* Hardwood Floors
* Balcony
* Will be Freshly Painted
* Great Location
* Amenities included

Available Now!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5136039)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2700 Gresham Way 304 have any available units?
2700 Gresham Way 304 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milford Mill, MD.
What amenities does 2700 Gresham Way 304 have?
Some of 2700 Gresham Way 304's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2700 Gresham Way 304 currently offering any rent specials?
2700 Gresham Way 304 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2700 Gresham Way 304 pet-friendly?
No, 2700 Gresham Way 304 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milford Mill.
Does 2700 Gresham Way 304 offer parking?
No, 2700 Gresham Way 304 does not offer parking.
Does 2700 Gresham Way 304 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2700 Gresham Way 304 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2700 Gresham Way 304 have a pool?
Yes, 2700 Gresham Way 304 has a pool.
Does 2700 Gresham Way 304 have accessible units?
No, 2700 Gresham Way 304 does not have accessible units.
Does 2700 Gresham Way 304 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2700 Gresham Way 304 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2700 Gresham Way 304 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2700 Gresham Way 304 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village of Pine Run
103 Village of Pine Ct
Milford Mill, MD 21244
Windsor Commons Apartments
2800 Ashfield Dr
Milford Mill, MD 21244
Cedar Gardens & Towers Apartments & Townhomes
8246 Church Ln
Milford Mill, MD 21244
Oak View
7226 Oak Haven Cir
Milford Mill, MD 21244
Rolling Park
8331 Mindale Cir
Milford Mill, MD 21244
Marrion Square
4619 Horizon Cir
Milford Mill, MD 21208

Similar Pages

Milford Mill 1 Bedroom ApartmentsMilford Mill 2 Bedroom Apartments
Milford Mill 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsMilford Mill Apartments with Parking
Milford Mill Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDParkville, MDWoodlawn, MDMiddle River, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MDEdgewood, MD
Chillum, MDRandallstown, MDElkridge, MDLandover, MDReisterstown, MDLangley Park, MDGreenbelt, MDAdelphi, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College