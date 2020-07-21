2700 Gresham Way 304

Amenities

This is a 1 bedroom 1 full bath condo including stainless steel appliances, fireplace and hardwood flooring. Also included are resort sty amenities, these amenities include a pool, fitness center & tennis court. Just off of Rolling Road in Windsor Mill. Convenient to Security Boulevard, Shopping, and the Social Security Administration.



Property Highlights:



* Stainless Steal Appliances

* Hardwood Floors

* Balcony

* Will be Freshly Painted

* Great Location

* Amenities included



Available Now!



No Pets Allowed



