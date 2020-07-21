2700 Gresham Way 304

Amenities
This is a 1 bedroom 1 full bath condo including stainless steel appliances, fireplace and hardwood flooring. Also included are resort sty amenities, these amenities include a pool, fitness center & tennis court. Just off of Rolling Road in Windsor Mill. Convenient to Security Boulevard, Shopping, and the Social Security Administration.
Property Highlights:
* Stainless Steal Appliances
* Hardwood Floors
* Balcony
* Will be Freshly Painted
* Great Location
* Amenities included
Available Now!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5136039)