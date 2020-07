Amenities

PRICE REDUCED!!! Brick townhome near park and water available for immediate move in. Living room, separate dining room, updated kitchen with stainless steel fridge. Gleaming hardwood floors and new roof in 2016. Central air plus washer/dryer included. Enjoy nice room sizes. Fenced front and back yard. Additional finished area in the basement can be used as a family/rec room. Convenient Middle River location.