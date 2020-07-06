8458 Winding Trail

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking internet access key fob access pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d3d669b081 ---- NOTE: If you can see this listing it is still available! This property is furnished and available short term on a month to month basis! Your search for the perfect short term furnished rental is officially OVER. Gorgeous stonefront end of group townhouse with 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, fully finished basement near Fort Meade, Cybercom, DISA, Arundel Mills, Arundel Live, BWI Airport! Office space in basement with color printer and all of the comforts of home. Pets are welcome. Keyless access. Professionally managed. Gorgeous 3BR, 3.5 BA end unit stone front townhome with fully finished basement! Master bedroom suite features tray ceiling with deluxe bathroom with separate shower and bath. Exceptional setting with acres of protected mature trees including the 70 acre Oxbow Nature Preserve. Welcome to your new close to everything home. Schedule a showing today! To walk through this property and see it from every angle please visit: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=9NJxNHe2p6L THE PROPERTY: This end of group townhouse is located in Laurel, MD within a 10-15 minute drive to Fort Meade, DISA, USCYBERCOM, Arundel Mills, Maryland Live Casino, BWI airport. Details: — End of group location with driveway. Additional visitor parking available behind townhouse — Open floor plan — Modern decor — 3 bedrooms upstairs — 3 full bathrooms (two upstairs, one in basement) — 1 half bathroom on main level — Large finished basement with living area and office — 2,000 sqft of living space — Access to property is via a keypad. No keys to keep track of! — Separate living room with sofa, loveseat and Roku SmartTV with access to Netflix, Hulu, SlingTV. Don't have an account? Use ours. :) — Dedicated workspace in basement with a color USB printer — Internet-enabled TV in the living room, basement and master bedroom with access to NetFlix, Hulu and Sling TV accounts (don't have an account? Use ours!) — WiFi throughout — Pets are allowed! — Balcony with chairs and table THE KITCHEN: Being able to cook in your short term housing if you desire is a big deal. We've got you covered, all you need to bring is your food and...Target is less than five minutes away! — Stove/oven — Selection of pots, pans, dishes and cooking utensils (including knives) — Forks/Spoons/Knives/Plates/Glasses for up to 8 people — Keurig (including a sample pack of K-Cups) — Spice rack — Full sized dishwasher, including dishwasher soap — Paper towels, sponges, Clorox wipes, and various other kitchen utensils. THE MASTER BEDROOM: - Queen size bed with Sealy mattress - Super soft cotton sheets - Shredded foam pillows - SmartTV with access to Hulu, Netflix and SlingTV accounts (don't have an account? Use ours! Login information will be in your Welcome Pack.) – Private en suite full bathroom fully stocked with soap, shampoo/conditioner, towels and a hair dryer. THE DINING ROOM: – Seating for 6 – Access to the balcony – Lots of light! THE BASEMENT: – Additional living area with SmartTV – Separate office area with USB color printer – Full size washer and dryer in laundry area with detergent available CONTACT: We love making our guests super happy so if you have any additional questions/comments/concerns, please contact us! Sincerely, The Prosperity Homes Team P.S. To walk through this property and see it from every angle please visit: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=9NJxNHe2p6L