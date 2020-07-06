All apartments in Maryland City
Find more places like 8458 Winding Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maryland City, MD
/
8458 Winding Trail
Last updated September 16 2019 at 4:11 PM

8458 Winding Trail

8458 Winding Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Maryland City
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8458 Winding Trail, Maryland City, MD 20724

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
internet access
key fob access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d3d669b081 ---- NOTE: If you can see this listing it is still available! This property is furnished and available short term on a month to month basis! Your search for the perfect short term furnished rental is officially OVER. Gorgeous stonefront end of group townhouse with 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, fully finished basement near Fort Meade, Cybercom, DISA, Arundel Mills, Arundel Live, BWI Airport! Office space in basement with color printer and all of the comforts of home. Pets are welcome. Keyless access. Professionally managed. Gorgeous 3BR, 3.5 BA end unit stone front townhome with fully finished basement! Master bedroom suite features tray ceiling with deluxe bathroom with separate shower and bath. Exceptional setting with acres of protected mature trees including the 70 acre Oxbow Nature Preserve. Welcome to your new close to everything home. Schedule a showing today! To walk through this property and see it from every angle please visit: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=9NJxNHe2p6L THE PROPERTY: This end of group townhouse is located in Laurel, MD within a 10-15 minute drive to Fort Meade, DISA, USCYBERCOM, Arundel Mills, Maryland Live Casino, BWI airport. Details: &mdash; End of group location with driveway. Additional visitor parking available behind townhouse &mdash; Open floor plan &mdash; Modern decor &mdash; 3 bedrooms upstairs &mdash; 3 full bathrooms (two upstairs, one in basement) &mdash; 1 half bathroom on main level &mdash; Large finished basement with living area and office &mdash; 2,000 sqft of living space &mdash; Access to property is via a keypad. No keys to keep track of! &mdash; Separate living room with sofa, loveseat and Roku SmartTV with access to Netflix, Hulu, SlingTV. Don't have an account? Use ours. :) &mdash; Dedicated workspace in basement with a color USB printer &mdash; Internet-enabled TV in the living room, basement and master bedroom with access to NetFlix, Hulu and Sling TV accounts (don't have an account? Use ours!) &mdash; WiFi throughout &mdash; Pets are allowed! &mdash; Balcony with chairs and table THE KITCHEN: Being able to cook in your short term housing if you desire is a big deal. We've got you covered, all you need to bring is your food and...Target is less than five minutes away! &mdash; Stove/oven &mdash; Selection of pots, pans, dishes and cooking utensils (including knives) &mdash; Forks/Spoons/Knives/Plates/Glasses for up to 8 people &mdash; Keurig (including a sample pack of K-Cups) &mdash; Spice rack &mdash; Full sized dishwasher, including dishwasher soap &mdash; Paper towels, sponges, Clorox wipes, and various other kitchen utensils. THE MASTER BEDROOM: - Queen size bed with Sealy mattress - Super soft cotton sheets - Shredded foam pillows - SmartTV with access to Hulu, Netflix and SlingTV accounts (don't have an account? Use ours! Login information will be in your Welcome Pack.) &ndash; Private en suite full bathroom fully stocked with soap, shampoo/conditioner, towels and a hair dryer. THE DINING ROOM: &ndash; Seating for 6 &ndash; Access to the balcony &ndash; Lots of light! THE BASEMENT: &ndash; Additional living area with SmartTV &ndash; Separate office area with USB color printer &ndash; Full size washer and dryer in laundry area with detergent available CONTACT: We love making our guests super happy so if you have any additional questions/comments/concerns, please contact us! Sincerely, The Prosperity Homes Team P.S. To walk through this property and see it from every angle please visit: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=9NJxNHe2p6L

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8458 Winding Trail have any available units?
8458 Winding Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maryland City, MD.
What amenities does 8458 Winding Trail have?
Some of 8458 Winding Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8458 Winding Trail currently offering any rent specials?
8458 Winding Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8458 Winding Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 8458 Winding Trail is pet friendly.
Does 8458 Winding Trail offer parking?
Yes, 8458 Winding Trail offers parking.
Does 8458 Winding Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8458 Winding Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8458 Winding Trail have a pool?
No, 8458 Winding Trail does not have a pool.
Does 8458 Winding Trail have accessible units?
No, 8458 Winding Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 8458 Winding Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8458 Winding Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 8458 Winding Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8458 Winding Trail has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashley Apartments
3472 Andrew Ct
Maryland City, MD 20724
Horizon Square
3563 Fort Meade Rd
Maryland City, MD 20724
Avalon Russett
8185 Scenic Meadow Dr
Maryland City, MD 20724

Similar Pages

Maryland City 1 BedroomsMaryland City 2 Bedrooms
Maryland City Apartments with GymMaryland City Dog Friendly Apartments
Maryland City Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDArnold, MDPotomac, MDForestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDOlney, MD
Beltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDEast Riverdale, MDFairland, MDTemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MDChevy Chase, MDLargo, MDLinthicum, MDArbutus, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityAnne Arundel Community College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University